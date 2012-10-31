FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 31, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 31

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                            
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0034 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          0               0%     0.000
 USD/JPY                          79.63        0.01%     0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7329          --     0.012
 SPOT GOLD                        1710.89      0.12%     2.010
 US CRUDE                         85.65       -0.04%    -0.030
 DOW JONES                        13107.21     0.00%      0.00
 ASIA ADRS                        0.00         0.00%      0.00
 -------------------------------------------------------------              
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. to reopen Wednesday; modest gains for
other markets 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Banks lead Indonesia, Malaysia to record
close 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD 
    - Global Logistic Properties (GLP) said it had acquired an
additional 20 percent in its largest logistics park in China,
GLP Park Suzhou, from its joint venture partner for 392.3
million yuan ($62.9 million). 
      GLP bought the stake from SEALL, a government-owned
company affiliated to the Suzhou Industrial Park Administrative
Committee, raising its stake to 70 percent from 50 percent.
    
    -- INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES 
    - Indonesian palm oil firm IndoAgri said its third-quarter
net profit rose 22 percent to 258 billion rupiah ($26.8 million)
from a year earlier, mainly due to higher sales volume of palm
products and contribution from sugar operations. 
    
    -- SIA ENGINEERING LTD 
    - Aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul firm SIA
Engineering said its second-quarter net profit fell 5.8 percent
from a year earlier to S$67.1 million ($55 million), dragged
down by foreign exchange loss and higher expenses.
 
    
    -- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD 
    - The Singapore hotel and property firm backed by
Indonesia's Lippo Group issued S$200 million unsecured fixed
rate notes due 2019 at 4.25 percent per annum. The issue was
under the company's S$1 billion multicurrency medium term note
program. 
    
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei climbs after hitting 2-week low on BOJ easing   
 > Wall St closed for 2nd day, to reopen on Wednesday     
 > SIFMA recommends US fixed market open on Oct 31       
 > Yen off highs, market resigned to BOJ disappointing  
 > Gold flat as Europe stocks gains muted by US Sandy   
 > US gasoline falls, Sandy hits demand more than supply 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
