Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 31

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0034 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 0 0% 0.000 USD/JPY 79.63 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7329 -- 0.012 SPOT GOLD 1710.89 0.12% 2.010 US CRUDE 85.65 -0.04% -0.030 DOW JONES 13107.21 0.00% 0.00 ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00% 0.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. to reopen Wednesday; modest gains for other markets SE ASIA STOCKS-Banks lead Indonesia, Malaysia to record close STOCKS TO WATCH -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Global Logistic Properties (GLP) said it had acquired an additional 20 percent in its largest logistics park in China, GLP Park Suzhou, from its joint venture partner for 392.3 million yuan ($62.9 million). GLP bought the stake from SEALL, a government-owned company affiliated to the Suzhou Industrial Park Administrative Committee, raising its stake to 70 percent from 50 percent. -- INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES - Indonesian palm oil firm IndoAgri said its third-quarter net profit rose 22 percent to 258 billion rupiah ($26.8 million) from a year earlier, mainly due to higher sales volume of palm products and contribution from sugar operations. -- SIA ENGINEERING LTD - Aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul firm SIA Engineering said its second-quarter net profit fell 5.8 percent from a year earlier to S$67.1 million ($55 million), dragged down by foreign exchange loss and higher expenses. -- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD - The Singapore hotel and property firm backed by Indonesia's Lippo Group issued S$200 million unsecured fixed rate notes due 2019 at 4.25 percent per annum. The issue was under the company's S$1 billion multicurrency medium term note program. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei climbs after hitting 2-week low on BOJ easing > Wall St closed for 2nd day, to reopen on Wednesday > SIFMA recommends US fixed market open on Oct 31 > Yen off highs, market resigned to BOJ disappointing > Gold flat as Europe stocks gains muted by US Sandy > US gasoline falls, Sandy hits demand more than supply > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: