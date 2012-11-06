FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 6
November 6, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0019 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1417.26      0.22%     3.060
 USD/JPY                          80.2         -0.1%    -0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6928          --     0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1685.45      0.09%     1.460
 US CRUDE                         85.72        0.08%     0.070
 DOW JONES                        13112.44     0.15%     19.28
 ASIA ADRS                        120.77       0.85%      1.02
 -------------------------------------------------------------         
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St, dollar edge up day before US
election 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia, Malaysia fall to multi-week lows
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Singapore's Keppel Corp said its units Keppel Subic
Shipyard Inc in the Philippines and Keppel Verolme BV in the
Netherlands have won contracts totalling S$160 million ($130.82
million). 
    
    -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 
    - Singapore oil rig builder Sembcorp Marine said its
third-quarter net profit fell 48 percent to S$115.5 million from
a year earlier. Its net order book stood at S$12.1 billion.
 
    
    -- PARKSON RETAIL ASIA LTD, YOMA STRATEGIC
HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Parkson said its unit agreed to set up a joint venture
with property developer Yoma Strategic and First Myanmar
Investment Company Ltd to operate department stores in Myanmar,
in a move to tap the rapidly growing retail sector in the
country. 
    
    -- FEDERAL INTERNATIONAL (2000) LTD 
    - Federal International said it expects to report a net loss
for its third quarter ended September due to one-off asset
impairment and foreign exchange loss. The company said it will
focus on growing its core trading business. 
        
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
