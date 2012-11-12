Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 12

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

-- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD

- Energy, water and marine group Sembcorp Industries said its third-quarter net profit fell 18.5 percent to S$181.2 million from a year earlier, partly dragged by lower revenue recognition for its rig building projects.

-- HARRY‘S HOLDINGS LTD

- F&B Asia Ventures Ltd, a unit of Everstone Capital Partners II LLC, offered to privatise bar chain operator Harry’s Holdings at S$0.23 per share. The offer price represents a 53 percent premium to Harry’s last traded price of S$0.15.

-- FIRST RESOURCES LTD

- Palm oil producer First Resources said its third-quarter net profit rose 25 percent to $64.3 million from a year earlier mainly due to higher sales volumes of palm-based products.

-- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

- Singapore-listed Golden Agri-Resources, the world’s second-largest palm oil plantation company, will issue up to 5 billion ringgit ($1.63 billion) in Islamic bonds in Malaysia to fund possible acquisitions for new land, its executive told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

-- MEWAH INTERNATIONAL

- Palm oil firm Mewah said its third-quarter net profit fell 82 percent to $1.2 million from a year earlier, hurt by lower sales volume and weaker selling prices. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls to 4-wk low on Japan GDP, US fiscal woes > Wall St ends higher, but inventories still weary > Bond prices rise as fiscal cliff uncertainty prevails > Euro rises as Greece OKs budget law, Japan GDP eyed > Gold posts weekly gain on US fiscal crisis concern > Oil up on US data, gasoline jumps on delivery jitters > Key political risks to watch in Singapore

