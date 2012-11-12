Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 12

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped, U.S. fiscal cliff weighs
SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks lead losses on the week
- Energy, water and marine group Sembcorp Industries said its third-quarter net profit fell 18.5 percent to S$181.2 million from a year earlier, partly dragged by lower revenue recognition for its rig building projects.
-- HARRY‘S HOLDINGS LTD
- F&B Asia Ventures Ltd, a unit of Everstone Capital Partners II LLC, offered to privatise bar chain operator Harry’s Holdings at S$0.23 per share. The offer price represents a 53 percent premium to Harry’s last traded price of S$0.15.
- Palm oil producer First Resources said its third-quarter net profit rose 25 percent to $64.3 million from a year earlier mainly due to higher sales volumes of palm-based products.
- Singapore-listed Golden Agri-Resources, the world’s second-largest palm oil plantation company, will issue up to 5 billion ringgit ($1.63 billion) in Islamic bonds in Malaysia to fund possible acquisitions for new land, its executive told Reuters in an interview on Friday.
- Palm oil firm Mewah said its third-quarter net profit fell 82 percent to $1.2 million from a year earlier, hurt by lower sales volume and weaker selling prices. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls to 4-wk low on Japan GDP, US fiscal woes > Wall St ends higher, but inventories still weary > Bond prices rise as fiscal cliff uncertainty prevails > Euro rises as Greece OKs budget law, Japan GDP eyed > Gold posts weekly gain on US fiscal crisis concern > Oil up on US data, gasoline jumps on delivery jitters > Key political risks to watch in Singapore
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
Europe
Asia
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: