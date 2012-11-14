FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 14
November 14, 2012 / 12:51 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                                       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0041 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1374.53      -0.4%    -5.500
 USD/JPY                          79.47        0.13%     0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5995          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1727.35      0.14%     2.460
 US CRUDE                         85.26       -0.14%    -0.120
 DOW JONES                        12756.18    -0.46%    -58.90
 ASIA ADRS                        117.60      -1.11%     -1.32
 -------------------------------------------------------------                         
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro steady but US, Greek fears
linger 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai shares at 2-week low on global
concerns 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 
    - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd reported a 1.6 percent
fall in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, dragged down by
higher costs and weaker regional currencies, and flagged a drop
in group revenue this fiscal year due to its Australian unit
Optus. 
    
    -- NOBLE GROUP LTD 
    - Noble Group's third biggest shareholder, Harry Banga, is
offering up to $200 million worth of shares in the commodities
trader, a source with knowledge of the plans said on Monday.
 
    
    -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES 
    - Singapore's Global Logistic Properties, which owns
logistics facilities in Japan and China, requested a halt in the
trading of its shares. It said it will release "announcements
relating to pending transactions."
    GLP said earlier this month it plans to raise $1.3 billion
by setting up a real estate investment trust in Japan.
 
    
    -- GENTING SINGAPORE PCL 
    - Genting Singapore, which owns one of Singapore's two
multi-billion-dollar casino complexes, said on Monday its
third-quarter core earnings fell 19 percent, hurt by a lower win
rate in its premium player business, but was in line with
analyst expectations. 
    
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

