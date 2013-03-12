FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 11
March 12, 2013 / 2:26 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 11

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 11 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1551.18      0.45%     6.920
 USD/JPY                          96.05        0.03%     0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0488          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1576.71     -0.07%    -1.030
 US CRUDE                         91.65       -0.33%    -0.300
 DOW JONES                        14397.07     0.47%     67.58
 ASIA ADRS                        137.57       0.36%      0.49
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar near highs vs yen on jobs, Asian
shares softer 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Stronger; Philippines, Indonesia at new peak
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- TEMASEK HOLDINGS 
    - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings will buy a stake
of about 5 percent in Germany's Evonik Industries,
two sources close to one of the chemical company's owners told
Reuters. 
    
    -- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATION LTD 
    - Keppel T&T said the Securus Fund, a Shariah-compliant data
centre fund which it co-sponsors with AEP Capital, has acquired
a 50 percent stake in a data centre in Ireland. 

    -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Singapore media and property firm SPH said it is looking
into establishing a real estate investment trust to be listed on
the mainboard of Singapore Exchange. 
    
    -- OTTO MARINE LTD 
    - Offshore marine firm Otto Marine said its subsidiary PT
Batamec Shipyard Indonesia has won a contract worth $27.8
million to build two vessels. 
    
    -- ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 
    - Ascendas REIT, which owns industrial assets, raised about
S$406.4 million ($325.5 million) after the close of a private
placement of 160 million new units at S$2.54 each to fund the
acquisition of two properties. The REIT's units closed at S$2.65
on Friday. 
    
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei hits fresh 4-1/2 year high on strong US jobs data 
 > Wall St climbs on jobs, S&P up for 9th week out of 10    
 > Prices fall, yields jump on February job growth         
 > Dollar rallies, cheered by US jobs data                
 > Gold flat after U.S. data, palladium up on demand hope 
 > Brent crude slips, high-priced RINs boost U.S. gasoline 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore        
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

