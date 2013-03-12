REFILE-Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 11

SINGAPORE, March 11 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1551.18 0.45% 6.920 USD/JPY 96.05 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0488 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1576.71 -0.07% -1.030 US CRUDE 91.65 -0.33% -0.300 DOW JONES 14397.07 0.47% 67.58 ASIA ADRS 137.57 0.36% 0.49 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar near highs vs yen on jobs, Asian shares softer SE ASIA STOCKS-Stronger; Philippines, Indonesia at new peak STOCKS TO WATCH -- TEMASEK HOLDINGS - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings will buy a stake of about 5 percent in Germany's Evonik Industries, two sources close to one of the chemical company's owners told Reuters. -- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATION LTD - Keppel T&T said the Securus Fund, a Shariah-compliant data centre fund which it co-sponsors with AEP Capital, has acquired a 50 percent stake in a data centre in Ireland. -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore media and property firm SPH said it is looking into establishing a real estate investment trust to be listed on the mainboard of Singapore Exchange. -- OTTO MARINE LTD - Offshore marine firm Otto Marine said its subsidiary PT Batamec Shipyard Indonesia has won a contract worth $27.8 million to build two vessels. -- ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Ascendas REIT, which owns industrial assets, raised about S$406.4 million ($325.5 million) after the close of a private placement of 160 million new units at S$2.54 each to fund the acquisition of two properties. The REIT's units closed at S$2.65 on Friday. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei hits fresh 4-1/2 year high on strong US jobs data > Wall St climbs on jobs, S&P up for 9th week out of 10 > Prices fall, yields jump on February job growth > Dollar rallies, cheered by US jobs data > Gold flat after U.S. data, palladium up on demand hope > Brent crude slips, high-priced RINs boost U.S. gasoline > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: