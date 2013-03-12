FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 12
March 12, 2013 / 12:46 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 12 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1556.22      0.32%     5.040
 USD/JPY                          96.63        0.38%     0.370
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0699          --     0.009
 SPOT GOLD                        1581.05      0.04%     0.660
 US CRUDE                         92.03       -0.03%    -0.030
 DOW JONES                        14447.29     0.35%     50.22
 ASIA ADRS                        139.05       1.08%      1.48
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch up on record Dow, yen
slips 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia, Philippine retreat; inflows lift
Malaysia 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD 
    - The U.S. Bank Tower in Los Angeles, the tallest U.S.
building west of the Mississippi, and related properties is
being sold for $367.5 million to Overseas Union Enterprise, a
hotel and property group controlled by Indonesia's Lippo Group.
 
    
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Cotton could rise to 95 cents a lb before the end of the
season, another nearly 10 percent above current prices,
according to an executive at leading cotton merchant Olam
International. 
    
    -- WE HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Myanmar electronic distributor WE Holdings said it had
completed the placement of about 167 million shares priced at
S$0.03699 each, raising the number of shares issued to 678
million. WE holdings shares closed at S$0.068 on Monday.
 
    
    -- WBL CORP LTD 
    - WBL Corp posted a 74.3 percent dip in first-quarter net
profit to S$6.08 million ($4.87 million) from a year earlier,
hurt by lower contributions from property and technology
divisions and higher corporate expenses. 
    
    -- SINGXPRESS LAND 
    - Property and financial services company SingXpress Land,
which will be renamed as SingHaiyi Group Ltd, said it plans to
propose a rights issue and share placement to raise up to
S$226.9 million ($181.62 million) to fund its property
investments in the United States. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei to gain for 9th day on renewed yen weakness     
 > Dow ends at record again, S&P posts 7th straight gain  
 > U.S. job growth, stock gains hurt demand for U.S. debt 
 > Yen under renewed pressure, hits fresh lows          
 > Gold up after mixed China data, U.S. equities eyed   
 > Brent crude slips on weak Chinese industrial data     
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
