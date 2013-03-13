FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 13
March 13, 2013

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 13 (Singapore) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1552.48     -0.24%    -3.740
 USD/JPY                          95.9        -0.17%    -0.160
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0296          --     0.010
 SPOT GOLD                        1592.81      0.05%     0.720
 US CRUDE                         92.71        0.18%     0.170
 DOW JONES                        14450.06     0.02%      2.77
 ASIA ADRS                        137.48      -1.13%     -1.57
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped, sterling remains
vulnerable 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most flat to weaker; Thai SET index off
19-year peak 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - A $1.2 billion deal has fallen through for Keppel Corp to
build offshore drilling rigs for Ukraine's state energy firm
Naftogaz, the Singapore company said on Tuesday.
 
    
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Commodities firm Olam International said it sold Taraori
Rice Mills Private Ltd, the holding company for its rice milling
assets in India, to Spanish rice and pasta manufacturer Ebro
Foods for $14.5 million. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE 
    - Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Korea Exchange will
collaborate in the development of over-the-counter financial
derivatives clearing capabilities. Separately, SGX will also
cooperate with the Philippine Stock Exchange in the development
of Philippines-linked derivatives products.
  
    
    -- UNITED ENGINEERS LTD WBL CORP LTD 
    - United Engineers will be making a mandatory offer for WBL
Corp at S$4.15 per share, higher than the previous offer of S$4
per share. 
    
