Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 18
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 18, 2013

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 18 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0044 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1560.7      -0.16%    -2.530
 USD/JPY                          94.86       -0.42%    -0.400
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9182          --    -0.073
 SPOT GOLD                        1602.8       0.69%    10.960
 US CRUDE                         92.46       -1.06%    -0.990
 DOW JONES                        14514.11    -0.17%    -25.03
 ASIA ADRS                        137.28      -0.28%     -0.39
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen firms, Asia shares fall on jitters from
Cyprus deal 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up; Thai index hits 19-year high 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 
    - SingTel said it will conduct a strategic review of its
Optus Satellite business in Australia to optimise value for
shareholders. In a separate announcement, SingTel Pakistan
Investments Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SingTel, has
completed the sale of its entire 30 percent stake in Warid
Telecom Pte Ltd to Warid Telecom Pakistan LLC. 
 
    
    -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 
    - Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, the world's second largest
builder of offshore oil rigs, said on Monday its subsidiary PPL
Shipyard has secured orders for two jack-up rigs worth $417
million. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD 
    - Singapore Airlines filled 69.2 percent of the available
space on its planes in February, higher than the 66.6 percent a
year earlier. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei set to fall on Cyprus concerns, bounce in yen   
 > Dow retreats from 10-day rally; JPMorgan weighs        
 > Prices rise as consumer sentiment takes a hit         
 > Euro skids, yen jumps as Cyprus deal alarms          
 > Gold hits 2-1/2-week high on Cyprus bailout plan     
 > Oil futures drop by more than $1 on strong dollar     
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

