Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 19

SINGAPORE, March 19 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1552.10 -0.55% -8.600 USD/JPY 95.46 0.27% 0.260 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9564 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1605.46 0.15% 2.470 US CRUDE 93.84 0.11% 0.100 DOW JONES 14452.06 -0.43% -62.05 ASIA ADRS 135.92 -0.99% -1.36 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares end down on Cyprus deal, pressured by banks SE ASIA STOCKS-Down on Cyprus bailout worries; Thailand off 19-year high STOCKS TO WATCH -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Ukraine, whose deal to buy offshore drilling rigs worth $1.2 billion from Singapore's Keppel Corp fell through this month, will hold a new tender for the rigs, Energy Minister Eduard Stavytsky said on Monday. -- ASCENDAS REIT - Ascendas REIT said it bought the Galen for S$126 million ($101 million) from Singapore Science Park Ltd. It said the pro forma financial effects of the acquisition on the distribution per unit for fiscal year 2011/2012 would be an additional 0.052 Singapore cents per unit. -- CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST - Cache Logistics Trust raised S$86.8 million ($69.5 million) from a placement at an issue price of S$1.24 per new unit. The net proceeds will be used to fund acquisitions, pare down debt and for general corporate and working capital. Units of Cache closed lower at S$1.31 on Monday. -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - Myanmar-focused property developer Yoma Strategic Holdings announced a new joint venture company and proposed acquisitions of several tourism assets in Myanmar.