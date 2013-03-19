FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 19
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 19, 2013 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 19 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1552.10     -0.55%    -8.600
 USD/JPY                          95.46        0.27%     0.260
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9564          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1605.46      0.15%     2.470
 US CRUDE                         93.84        0.11%     0.100
 DOW JONES                        14452.06    -0.43%    -62.05
 ASIA ADRS                        135.92      -0.99%     -1.36
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares end down on Cyprus deal, pressured by
banks 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Down on Cyprus bailout worries; Thailand off
19-year high 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Ukraine, whose deal to buy offshore drilling rigs worth
$1.2 billion from Singapore's Keppel Corp fell through this
month, will hold a new tender for the rigs, Energy Minister
Eduard Stavytsky said on Monday. 
    
    -- ASCENDAS REIT 
    - Ascendas REIT said it bought the Galen for S$126 million
($101 million) from Singapore Science Park Ltd. It said the pro
forma financial effects of the acquisition on the distribution
per unit for fiscal year 2011/2012 would be an additional 0.052
Singapore cents per unit. 
    
    -- CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST 
    - Cache Logistics Trust raised S$86.8 million ($69.5
million) from a placement at an issue price of S$1.24 per new
unit. The net proceeds will be used to fund acquisitions, pare
down debt and for general corporate and working capital. Units
of Cache closed lower at S$1.31 on Monday. 
  
    -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Myanmar-focused property developer Yoma Strategic Holdings
announced a new joint venture company and proposed acquisitions
of several tourism assets in Myanmar. 
 MARKET NEWS
 > Japan's Nikkei rebounds 1.5 pct from Monday's slide    
 > Wall St ends lower on angst about Cyprus bailout plan  
 > Yields hit lowest in 1-1/2 weeks on Cyprus bank fears 
 > Euro falls broadly on Cyprus fears                   
 > Gold hits 2-1/2 wk high as Cyprus spurs safe buying  
 > Brent crude oil down on Cyprus fears, near 3-mth low  
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
