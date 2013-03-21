Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 21

SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1558.71 0.67% 10.370 USD/JPY 95.96 -0.05% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9581 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1604.24 -0.10% -1.650 US CRUDE 93.24 -0.28% -0.260 DOW JONES 14511.73 0.39% 55.91 ASIA ADRS 136.65 1.00% 1.35 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher after Fed keeps stimulus SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed; Cyprus bailout worries weigh STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE BANKS - An assessment by international regulators found that Singapore's banks broadly meet the new Basel III standards on capital. The assessment team also noted Singapore's active and continuing commitment to the global regulatory reforms. To read the statement, click on () -- MERMAID MARITIME PCL - Mermaid Maritime has proposed to undertake a non-renounceable, non-written rights issue and private placement to raise gross proceeds of about S$176.1 million ($140.7 million) for repayment of existing loan facilities, construction of rigs, acquisitions and general corporate purposes. -- TIONG WOON CORP HOLDING LTD - Construction firm Tiong Woon announced the proposed disposal of a wholly-owned subsidiary Tiong Woon Oil & Gas Services for S$18 million to reduce the company's liabilities and improve its gearing. -- ARMARDA GROUP LTD - Armarda Group said it has acquired 45 percent equity interests of China Satellite Mobile Communication Group Ltd, which is owned by China Telecom. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei hits 4-1/2 high on Fed optimism, BOJ ease hopes > Wall St ends higher as Fed keeps stimulus in place > Prices dip after rally on Cyprus worries; Fed on hold > Yen on defensive as new BOJ governor awaited > Gold slips after Fed keeps policy, euro rise supports > Brent oil up from 3-month low as Cyprus concern eases > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: