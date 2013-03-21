FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 21
March 21, 2013 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1558.71      0.67%    10.370
 USD/JPY                          95.96       -0.05%    -0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9581          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1604.24     -0.10%    -1.650
 US CRUDE                         93.24       -0.28%    -0.260
 DOW JONES                        14511.73     0.39%     55.91
 ASIA ADRS                        136.65       1.00%      1.35
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher after Fed keeps
stimulus 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed; Cyprus bailout worries weigh 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE BANKS
    - An assessment by international regulators found that
Singapore's banks broadly meet the new Basel III standards on
capital. The assessment team also noted Singapore's active and
continuing commitment to the global regulatory reforms. To read
the statement, click on ()  
    -- MERMAID MARITIME PCL 
    - Mermaid Maritime has proposed to undertake a
non-renounceable, non-written rights issue and private placement
to raise gross proceeds of about S$176.1 million ($140.7
million) for repayment of existing loan facilities, construction
of rigs, acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
 

    -- TIONG WOON CORP HOLDING LTD 
    - Construction firm Tiong Woon announced the proposed
disposal of a wholly-owned subsidiary Tiong Woon Oil & Gas
Services for S$18 million to reduce the company's liabilities
and improve its gearing. 

    -- ARMARDA GROUP LTD 
    - Armarda Group said it has acquired 45 percent equity
interests of China Satellite Mobile Communication Group Ltd,
which is owned by China Telecom. 
    
