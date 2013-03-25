FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 25
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 25, 2013 / 12:36 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 25 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1556.89      0.72%    11.090
 USD/JPY                          94.85        0.37%     0.350
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9546          --     0.028
 SPOT GOLD                        1605.04     -0.18%    -2.910
 US CRUDE                         94.01        0.32%     0.300
 DOW JONES                        14512.03     0.63%     90.54
 ASIA ADRS                        136.17       0.54%      0.73
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, Asian shares rise on draft Cyprus deal
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Down; Thailand underperforms on forced
sales 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD 
    - Golden Veroleum, controlled by Singapore palm oil firm
Golden Agri-Resources through its investment in Verdant Fund,
must review its social and environmental policies after its
workers damaged graves, cleared existing crops and polluted
creeks, according to an independent study it commissioned.
 
    
    -- EZION HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Oil and gas services provider Ezion Holdings has estimated
a net gain of $18 million from the divestment of a 33.3 percent
effective interest in Offshore Marine Services Alliance Pty Ltd.
 

    -- CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD 
    - China Fishery Group has warned the board of directors of
Copeinca, Peru's fish exporter, against blocking its voluntary
cash offer by issuing new shares. 
    
    -- TRANSCU GROUP LTD 
    - Biomass Energy Corp, a subsidiary of life sciences firm
Transcu Group, has signed two agreements in Japan to manufacture
and develop biomass energy plants. 
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
