Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 27

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1563.77 0.78% 12.080 USD/JPY 94.52 0.12% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.918 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1599.86 0.08% 1.270 US CRUDE 96.12 -0.23% -0.220 DOW JONES 14559.65 0.77% 111.90 ASIA ADRS 135.89 0.22% 0.30 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro steady after U.S. data SE ASIA STOCKS-Bangkok extends gain; Jakarta at 2-week high STOCKS TO WATCH -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Olam International opened a 60 million Australian dollars ($62.9 million) almond hulling and processing plant in Victoria. Olam's chief executive officer Sunny Verghese said Australia is a vital component of Olam's global growth plans. -- PETRA FOODS LTD - Global cocoa prices could more than double by 2020, rallying to a level last seen 36 years ago, if production fails to catch up with demand, a director at Singapore-based Petra Foods said on Tuesday. -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Global Logistic Properties said it has pre-leased about 91,000 square metres to Deppon Logistics, one of China's largest third-party logistics providers, citing strong Chinese domestic demand. -- ROTARY ENGINEERING LTD - Singapore oil and gas services firm Rotary Engineering said it has secured two contracts worth S$42 million ($33.85 million) for installation projects in Singapore. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei up on Wall Street gains; ex-dividend caps gains > Data lifts Dow to a record, S&P near record close > Prices gain as Cyprus fears remain > Euro near 4-month low vs dollar with Cyprus concerns > Gold stays put as U.S. data offsets Europe worries > Oil up on US data, Brent premium to US crude shrinks > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ