Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 27
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 27, 2013 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1563.77      0.78%    12.080
 USD/JPY                          94.52        0.12%     0.110
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.918           --     0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1599.86      0.08%     1.270
 US CRUDE                         96.12       -0.23%    -0.220
 DOW JONES                        14559.65     0.77%    111.90
 ASIA ADRS                        135.89       0.22%      0.30
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro steady after U.S. data
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Bangkok extends gain; Jakarta at 2-week
high 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Olam International opened a 60 million Australian dollars
($62.9 million) almond hulling and processing plant in Victoria.
Olam's chief executive officer Sunny Verghese said Australia is
a vital component of Olam's global growth plans. 
    
    -- PETRA FOODS LTD 
    - Global cocoa prices could more than double by 2020,
rallying to a level last seen 36 years ago, if production fails
to catch up with demand, a director at Singapore-based Petra
Foods said on Tuesday. 
    
    -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD 
    - Global Logistic Properties said it has pre-leased about
91,000 square metres to Deppon Logistics, one of China's largest
third-party logistics providers, citing strong Chinese domestic
demand. 
    
    -- ROTARY ENGINEERING LTD 
    - Singapore oil and gas services firm Rotary Engineering
said it has secured two contracts worth S$42 million ($33.85
million) for installation projects in Singapore. 
    
