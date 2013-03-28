FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 28
March 28, 2013

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 28 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0032 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1562.85     -0.06%    -0.920
 USD/JPY                          94.39       -0.04%    -0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8488          --     0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1604.81      0.00%     0.020
 US CRUDE                         96.68        0.10%     0.100
 DOW JONES                        14526.16    -0.23%    -33.49
 ASIA ADRS                        136.30       0.30%      0.41
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on Italy, Cyprus worries 
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines outperforms after Fitch upgrade;
Indonesia hits record 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- PETRA FOODS LTD 
    - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut plans to
issue $300 million in new equity and $600 million in bonds to
refinance a bridge loan used to fund its planned purchase of
Singapore's Petra Foods cocoa business. 
    
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Keppel FELS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Offshore
& Marine Ltd, has secured contracts from Mexican drilling
company Grupo R to build four jackup rigs worth $820 million.
 
    
    -- NAM CHEONG LTD 
    - Nam Cheong International Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of
Nam Cheong, has won contracts worth $72.1 million for two anchor
handling towing supply vessels and four emergency response and
rescue vessels. 
    
    -- MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST 
    - Mapletree Industrial Trust said it signed an agreement to
build Equinix's third data center in Singapore. 

    -- TOSEI CORPORATION 
    - Tosei Corporation, a Japanese company with diversified
real estate businesses, has been secondarily listed on the
mainboard of the Singapore Exchange. It is the first Japanese
company to seek a secondary listing on the SGX in more than a
decade. 
    
    -- FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 
    - Singapore's First Real Estate Investment Trust agreed to
buy two hospitals in Indonesia for a total of S$190.4 million
($153 million).
    
