Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 1
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 1, 2013 / 12:36 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 1 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1569.19      0.41%     6.340
 USD/JPY                          94.31        0.13%     0.120
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8711          --     0.019
 SPOT GOLD                        1596.4       0.01%     0.230
 US CRUDE                         97.06       -0.17%    -0.170
 DOW JONES                        14578.54     0.36%     52.38
 ASIA ADRS                        135.70      -0.44%     -0.60
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, Easter slows trade
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks retreat; Indonesia pushes to new
record high 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - A prominent environmental activist was given a six-month
suspended sentence for defamation in Gabon, his lawyer said,
after he accused an ally of the president of secretly owning the
local unit of commodities giant Olam International.
 
    
    -- SMRT CORP LTD 
    - Transport provider SMRT said it expects to report a net
loss for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, hurt by
rising operating costs without corresponding fare adjustments.
But it expects to have remained profitable for the full
financial year. 
    
    -- LIAN BENG GROUP LTD 
    - Wealth Development Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of
construction firm Lian Beng, has purchased a freehold commercial
plot for S$68 million ($54.8 million). 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

