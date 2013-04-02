FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 2
April 2, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 2 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1562.17     -0.45%    -7.020
 USD/JPY                          93.04       -0.15%    -0.170
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8366          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1601.01      0.16%     2.610
 US CRUDE                         96.85       -0.23%    -0.220
 DOW JONES                        14572.85    -0.04%     -5.69
 ASIA ADRS                        133.01      -1.98%     -2.69
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- CAPITALAND LTD AND TEMASEK HOLDINGS 
    - Property developer CapitaLand said it will restructure its
40-percent owned Surbana Corp's residential development segment
and consultancy segment into two businesses. Singapore state
investor Temasek Holdings will maintain its 60 percent stake in
the two businesses. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Singapore media and property firm SPH has agreed to buy
online car portal sgCarMart for S$60 million ($48.3 million).
 
    
    -- CHINA AVIATION OIL 
    - China Aviation Oil, Asia's largest jet fuel trader, said
it started commercial operations on Monday of a joint-venture
oil storage terminal in South Korea with a capacity of 1.3
million cubic metres. 
    
    -- OTTO MARINE LIMITED 
    - Offshore marine firm Otto Marine has sold a vessel to RY
Offshore Ltd for $50 million, which will be chartered to its
subsidiary Go Marine Group. 
    
