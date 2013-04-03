FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 3
April 3, 2013

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 3 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1570.25      0.52%     8.080
 USD/JPY                          93.44        0.02%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.859           --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1575.86      0.04%     0.620
 US CRUDE                         96.71       -0.49%    -0.480
 DOW JONES                        14662.01     0.61%     89.16
 ASIA ADRS                        134.01       0.75%      1.00
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mark time before banks, US jobs
data 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia rises to 2-1/2 month high;
Philippine retreats 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Olam International made the lowest offer of $311.45 a
tonne CIF liner out on Tuesday in an international tender for
50,000 tonnes of wheat by Bangladesh's state grains buyer, an
agency official said. 
    
    -- KSH HOLDINGS LTD 
    - KSH Engineering Construction, a subsidiary of KSH
Holdings, won a S$60 million ($48.5 million) construction
contract from Singapore's Jurong Town Corporation.
 
    
    -- BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LTD 
    - Boustead Singapore said it sold its entire shareholding of
50 million shares in OM Holdings Ltd, an integrated
manganese mining company, for A$18.5 million ($19.4 million).
 
    
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD 
    - Fraser and Neave made a few appointments amid concerns
about whether the drinks and property group will remain a listed
entity. Singapore Exchange gave F&N until April 18 to state its
intentions. The company named former Singapore Finance Minister
Richard Hu as senior adviser to the board. It also named Koh Poh
Tiong, non-executive chairman of Ezra Holdings and former chief
executive officer of Asia Pacific Breweries, as adviser to the
board.   
    
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei up 1.2 pct on Wall St gains, BOJ easing hopes   
 > Wall St climbs with health insurers, S&P nears high    
 > Prices slip as investors move to riskier assets       
 > Yen & euro pensive as BOJ, ECB meetings loom         
 > Gold down 1.5 pct on Wall St gains, economic hopes   
 > Oil settles mixed on demand concerns, U.S. pipeline   
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

