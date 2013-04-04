FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 4
April 4, 2013

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 4 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0036 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1553.69     -1.05%   -16.560
 USD/JPY                          92.81       -0.25%    -0.230
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8072          --    -0.009
 SPOT GOLD                        1552.51     -0.31%    -4.840
 US CRUDE                         94.49        0.04%     0.040
 DOW JONES                        14550.35    -0.76%   -111.66
 ASIA ADRS                        132.49      -1.14%     -1.52
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on weak US data, yen firms
before BOJ 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia rebounds on inflows; Thailand falls
to near 2-week lows 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- STRAITS TRADING CO LTD, WBL CORP LTD 
    - Straits Trading bought 346,310 WBL shares at S$4.23 each,
raising its stake to 40 percent on Monday, despite a failed bid
to take over the auto and property group in early March. WBL
closed at S$4.23 on Wednesday. 
    
    -- HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST 
    - Demonstrators have left Hongkong International Terminal's
premises after days of protest. Hutchison Port Holdings
Management Pte Ltd, as the trustee-manager of HPH Trust, is now
able to work towards bringing operations back to normal.
 

    -- LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Constuction company Logistics Holdings won two contracts
worth S$50.9 million ($41.1 million) from Singapore's Housing &
Development Board for upgrading works, boosting its order book
to S$329.1 million ($266 million). 
    
    -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Myanmar-focused property developer Yoma Strategic Holdings
said it will jointly build 1,043 apartments in Myanmar with
Dragages Singapore Pte Ltd, with the cost of development about
$94 million. 
    
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei drops 1.8 pct on U.S. concerns ahead of BOJ     
 > Wall Street drops on signs of weak economy, North Korea 
 > Prices rise as ADP data tempers job hopes             
 > Yen bears on tenterhooks as BOJ looms large          
 > Gold hits 9-month low as crude and equities slump    
 > Oil lowest in 5 months as US inventories near record  
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

