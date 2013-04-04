Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 4

SINGAPORE, April 4 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0036 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1553.69 -1.05% -16.560 USD/JPY 92.81 -0.25% -0.230 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8072 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1552.51 -0.31% -4.840 US CRUDE 94.49 0.04% 0.040 DOW JONES 14550.35 -0.76% -111.66 ASIA ADRS 132.49 -1.14% -1.52 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on weak US data, yen firms before BOJ SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia rebounds on inflows; Thailand falls to near 2-week lows STOCKS TO WATCH -- STRAITS TRADING CO LTD, WBL CORP LTD - Straits Trading bought 346,310 WBL shares at S$4.23 each, raising its stake to 40 percent on Monday, despite a failed bid to take over the auto and property group in early March. WBL closed at S$4.23 on Wednesday. -- HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST - Demonstrators have left Hongkong International Terminal's premises after days of protest. Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte Ltd, as the trustee-manager of HPH Trust, is now able to work towards bringing operations back to normal. -- LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LTD - Constuction company Logistics Holdings won two contracts worth S$50.9 million ($41.1 million) from Singapore's Housing & Development Board for upgrading works, boosting its order book to S$329.1 million ($266 million). -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - Myanmar-focused property developer Yoma Strategic Holdings said it will jointly build 1,043 apartments in Myanmar with Dragages Singapore Pte Ltd, with the cost of development about $94 million. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei drops 1.8 pct on U.S. concerns ahead of BOJ > Wall Street drops on signs of weak economy, North Korea > Prices rise as ADP data tempers job hopes > Yen bears on tenterhooks as BOJ looms large > Gold hits 9-month low as crude and equities slump > Oil lowest in 5 months as US inventories near record > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: