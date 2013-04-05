Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 5

SINGAPORE, April 5 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0048 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1559.98 0.4% 6.290 USD/JPY 96.83 0.52% 0.500 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7489 -- -0.017 SPOT GOLD 1552.15 -0.04% -0.560 US CRUDE 93.47 0.23% 0.210 DOW JONES 14606.11 0.38% 55.76 ASIA ADRS 135.89 2.57% 3.40 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip on BOJ news, US payrolls in focus SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks pare losses; Malaysia extends gains STOCKS TO WATCH -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore-listed Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it has joined a consortium led by the Digicel Group to bid for one of two mobile phone licenses that Myanmar is expected to award later this year. -- HYFLUX LTD - Singapore water treatment company Hyflux said it had signed two memoranda of understanding for water projects in China's Yunnan province. The total investment value for the projects in Qujing and Chuxiong is estimated to be around 1.2 billion yuan ($193.5 million) and less than 2 billion yuan, respectively, the company said. -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - ST Engineering said its electronics arm had secured about S$151 million ($121.6 million) worth of contracts for rail electronics, satellite communications and utility projects in the first quarter of 2013. -- AMARA HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore's Amara Holdings Limited said it had signed a memorandum of understanding to develop hotels and take on other real estate projects in Myanmar. MARKET NEWS > Wall St gets lift from BOJ move, but US data a drag > Bank of Japan plan, job jitters propel US bond prices > Yen hits 3-1/2 year low after BOJ's powerful stimulus > Gold hits 10-mth low despite Japan stimulus, ECB hope > Oil down on US jobless claims, Brent hits 5-month low > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: