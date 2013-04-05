FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 5
April 5, 2013 / 1:00 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 5 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0048 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1559.98       0.4%     6.290
 USD/JPY                          96.83        0.52%     0.500
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7489          --    -0.017
 SPOT GOLD                        1552.15     -0.04%    -0.560
 US CRUDE                         93.47        0.23%     0.210
 DOW JONES                        14606.11     0.38%     55.76
 ASIA ADRS                        135.89       2.57%      3.40
 -------------------------------------------------------------          
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip on BOJ news, US payrolls in
focus 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks pare losses; Malaysia extends
gains 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Singapore-listed Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd said on
Thursday it has joined a consortium led by the Digicel Group to
bid for one of two mobile phone licenses that Myanmar is
expected to award later this year. 
    
    -- HYFLUX LTD 
    - Singapore water treatment company Hyflux said it had
signed two memoranda of understanding for water projects in
China's Yunnan province. The total investment value for the
projects in Qujing and Chuxiong is estimated to be around 1.2
billion yuan ($193.5 million) and less than 2 billion yuan,
respectively, the company said. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 
    - ST Engineering said its electronics arm had secured about
S$151 million ($121.6 million) worth of contracts for rail
electronics, satellite communications and utility projects in
the first quarter of 2013. 
    
    -- AMARA HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Singapore's Amara Holdings Limited said it had signed a
memorandum of understanding to develop hotels and take on other
real estate projects in Myanmar. 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
