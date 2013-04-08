FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 8
April 8, 2013 / 12:25 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 8 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1553.28     -0.43%    -6.700
 USD/JPY                          98.43         0.6%     0.590
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7009          --    -0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1576.66     -0.31%    -4.840
 US CRUDE                         92.72        0.02%     0.020
 DOW JONES                        14565.25    -0.28%    -40.86
 ASIA ADRS                        135.54      -0.26%     -0.35
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen tumbles on aggressive BOJ; U.S. jobs
weigh on stocks 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks fall; Vietnam leads gain after
BoJ's stimulus 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Olam, which had sued U.S. short-seller Muddy Waters and
its founder Carson Block after Muddy Waters attacked the
Singapore commodities firm over its accounting practices, said
it had stopped the legal action. 
    
    -- NOBLE GROUP LTD 
    - Fitch Ratings (Thailand) assigned Noble's issue of up to
$100 million equivalent in Thai baht guaranteed debentures an
expected national long-term AAA(tha)(EXP) rating. In a separate
announcement, Noble Netherlands B.V., a subsidiary of Noble, has
agreed to dispose of 1.025 million shares in Botlek Tank
Terminal B.V. for a proposed sum of 21.7 million pounds ($33.3
million).  
    
    -- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST 
    - Moody's assigned a definitive Baa2 rating to shopping mall
owner Mapletree Commercial Trust's medium-term note drawdown.
 
    
    -- CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD 
    - Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq agreed to take over
Copeinca, a Peruvian producer of fishmeal and fish
oil, beating out China Fishery Group with a bid that values the
firm at $600 million. 
    
    -- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST 
    - Ascendas Hospitality Trust has agreed to acquire Park
Hotel Clarke Quay for a proposed sum of S$300 million ($242
million). 
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

