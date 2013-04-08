Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 8

SINGAPORE, April 8 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1553.28 -0.43% -6.700 USD/JPY 98.43 0.6% 0.590 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7009 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1576.66 -0.31% -4.840 US CRUDE 92.72 0.02% 0.020 DOW JONES 14565.25 -0.28% -40.86 ASIA ADRS 135.54 -0.26% -0.35 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen tumbles on aggressive BOJ; U.S. jobs weigh on stocks SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks fall; Vietnam leads gain after BoJ's stimulus STOCKS TO WATCH -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Olam, which had sued U.S. short-seller Muddy Waters and its founder Carson Block after Muddy Waters attacked the Singapore commodities firm over its accounting practices, said it had stopped the legal action. -- NOBLE GROUP LTD - Fitch Ratings (Thailand) assigned Noble's issue of up to $100 million equivalent in Thai baht guaranteed debentures an expected national long-term AAA(tha)(EXP) rating. In a separate announcement, Noble Netherlands B.V., a subsidiary of Noble, has agreed to dispose of 1.025 million shares in Botlek Tank Terminal B.V. for a proposed sum of 21.7 million pounds ($33.3 million). -- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST - Moody's assigned a definitive Baa2 rating to shopping mall owner Mapletree Commercial Trust's medium-term note drawdown. -- CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD - Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq agreed to take over Copeinca, a Peruvian producer of fishmeal and fish oil, beating out China Fishery Group with a bid that values the firm at $600 million. -- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST - Ascendas Hospitality Trust has agreed to acquire Park Hotel Clarke Quay for a proposed sum of S$300 million ($242 million). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei climbs 3 pct, markets eye BOJ launch of policy > S&P posts 2013's worst weekly drop on jobs data > Yields sink as jobs data hint at drag on growth > Yen extends slide as BOJ begins new age with a bang > Gold up as weak U.S. jobs data affirms Fed easing > Brent oil at 8-month low on weak U.S. jobs report > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: