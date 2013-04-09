FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 9
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2013 / 12:20 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 9 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1563.07      0.63%     9.790
 USD/JPY                          99.36        0.01%     0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7469          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1571.35     -0.11%    -1.740
 US CRUDE                         93.46        0.11%     0.100
 DOW JONES                        14613.48     0.33%     48.23
 ASIA ADRS                        136.81       0.93%      1.27
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen still in focus, US earnings seen aiding
Asian shares 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down on global woes; S'pore, Jakarta
at 2-wk low 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - A subsidiary of Keppel Offshore & Marine has won a repeat
jackup rig order from Ensco PLC worth about $225
million. 
    
    -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD 
    - GLP said it has pre-leased about 43,000 square metres of
space in two business parks in China to Best Logistics.
 
    
        
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei holds near 5-year highs, set for 5th day of gain 
 > Wall St closes higher, Alcoa volatile after results    
 > 30-year swap spreads approach parity; prices slip     
 > Yen sinks toward 100 per USD, China data distracts   
 > Gold drops 2.5 pct on equity sell-off, debt fears    
 > Crude edges up, Brent premium to WTI lowest since June 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.