Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 9

SINGAPORE, April 9 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1563.07 0.63% 9.790 USD/JPY 99.36 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7469 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1571.35 -0.11% -1.740 US CRUDE 93.46 0.11% 0.100 DOW JONES 14613.48 0.33% 48.23 ASIA ADRS 136.81 0.93% 1.27 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen still in focus, US earnings seen aiding Asian shares SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down on global woes; S'pore, Jakarta at 2-wk low STOCKS TO WATCH -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - A subsidiary of Keppel Offshore & Marine has won a repeat jackup rig order from Ensco PLC worth about $225 million. -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - GLP said it has pre-leased about 43,000 square metres of space in two business parks in China to Best Logistics. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei holds near 5-year highs, set for 5th day of gain > Wall St closes higher, Alcoa volatile after results > 30-year swap spreads approach parity; prices slip > Yen sinks toward 100 per USD, China data distracts > Gold drops 2.5 pct on equity sell-off, debt fears > Crude edges up, Brent premium to WTI lowest since June > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: