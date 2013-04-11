FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 11
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 11 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1587.73      1.22%    19.120
 USD/JPY                          99.66       -0.11%    -0.110
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8086          --     0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1554.86     -0.21%    -3.280
 US CRUDE                         94.35       -0.31%    -0.290
 DOW JONES                        14802.24     0.88%    128.78
 ASIA ADRS                        139.69       1.87%      2.56
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Record Wall Street supports Asian shares, yen
near lows 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed; Malaysia hits record close on foreign
inflows 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FORTERRA TRUST 
    - Carlyle Group has acquired a Shanghai office
building, Central Plaza, for $267 million from Singapore-listed
real estate fund Forterra Trust, Forterra said on Wednesday.
 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 
    - ST Engineering said its aerospace arm won new contracts
worth about S$480 million ($388 million) in the first quarter of
2013. 
    
    -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Budget carrier Tiger Airways Holdings said it carried
413,000 passengers in March, 23 percent more than a year
earlier. Its passenger load factor was down 1 percentage point
in the same period. 

 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei up as banks gain, hits highest since July 2008  
 > Dow, S&P close at record highs as Wall Street rallies  
 > Prices slide on fears of tapering Fed purchases       
 > Yen bears still in control, AUD eyes jobs data       
 > Gold drops 1.5 pct on Fed stimulus fears, Cyprus     
 > Oil prices mixed on strong equities; oil stocks up    
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.