FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 12
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 12, 2013 / 12:35 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 12 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1593.37      0.36%     5.640
 USD/JPY                          99.69        0.02%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7879          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1561.16      0.03%     0.420
 US CRUDE                         93.42       -0.10%    -0.090
 DOW JONES                        14865.14     0.42%     62.90
 ASIA ADRS                        141.49       1.29%      1.80
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, yen faces fresh low vs
dollar 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; Malaysia hits new peak on blue-chips,
foreign buying 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD AND YOMA
STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Myanmar has announced the names of 12 international
consortia that have pre-qualified to bid for two mobile
licences. The companies include SingTel, India's Bharti Airtel
Ltd and the Digicel consortium that includes
Singapore-listed Yoma Strategic Holdings. 
    
    -- CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD 
    - China Fishery Group upped the stakes in a fight over
Peruvian fishmeal company Copeinca with a new takeover
offer that matches one from rival Cermaq.
 
    
    -- FAR EAST GROUP LTD 
    - Far East has agreed to acquire 84.25 percent of the total
registered capital of Eden Refrigeration Manufacturing (Jiangsu)
for S$11.7 million ($9.5 million). 
    
    -- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Offshore services firm Ezra posted second-quarter net
profit of $29.7 million, a 34 percent rise from a year earlier,
boosted by more projects by its subsea services division.
 
    
    -- LIAN BENG GROUP LTD 
    - Construction company Lian Beng said net profits for the
nine months ended Feb. 28 fell 25.7 percent to S$30.1 million
($24.3 million) from a year earlier, hurt by lower gains in the
sale of property. In a separate announcement, Lian Beng said it
bought 30 percent of Oxley Bliss Pte Ltd, funded by internal
resources.  
    
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei edges down after 5-yr high; Fast Retailing falls 
 > Wall St gains for 4th day, but weak tech hurts Nasdaq  
 > U.S. bond prices rise, though Japanese bids elusive   
 > USD bulls frustrated by 100 yen barrier; NZD shines  
 > Gold rebounds from 1-week low as dollar slips        
 > Oil settles lower as demand view dims, inventory rises 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.