Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 15
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
April 15, 2013 / 12:25 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 15 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1588.85     -0.28%    -4.520
 USD/JPY                          98.56        0.79%     0.770
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7259          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1492.96      0.99%    14.610
 US CRUDE                         90.63       -0.72%    -0.660
 DOW JONES                        14865.06     0.00%     -0.08
 ASIA ADRS                        140.11      -0.98%     -1.38
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-US data douses equity rally, gold down 4
percent 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand at 1-week high; others mixed 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Singapore media and property firm SPH posted a 15 percent
drop in second-quarter net profit to S$71.5 million ($57.8
million) from a year earlier, hurt by lower advertisement
revenue in the property and transport sectors. 
    
    -- HI-P INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Singapore electronics firm Hi-P said it expects marginally
lower revenue but higher profit in the first quarter compared to
a year earlier, citing a provision of S$4.8 million ($3.9
million) from losses in a fire. 
    
    -- UOL GROUP LTD 
    - Property developer UOL Group has won a contract for a land
parcel to build a condominium at a tender price of S$262 million
($212 million). 
  
    
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
