Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 15

SINGAPORE, April 15 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1588.85 -0.28% -4.520 USD/JPY 98.56 0.79% 0.770 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7259 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1492.96 0.99% 14.610 US CRUDE 90.63 -0.72% -0.660 DOW JONES 14865.06 0.00% -0.08 ASIA ADRS 140.11 -0.98% -1.38 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-US data douses equity rally, gold down 4 percent SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand at 1-week high; others mixed STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore media and property firm SPH posted a 15 percent drop in second-quarter net profit to S$71.5 million ($57.8 million) from a year earlier, hurt by lower advertisement revenue in the property and transport sectors. -- HI-P INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore electronics firm Hi-P said it expects marginally lower revenue but higher profit in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, citing a provision of S$4.8 million ($3.9 million) from losses in a fire. -- UOL GROUP LTD - Property developer UOL Group has won a contract for a land parcel to build a condominium at a tender price of S$262 million ($212 million).