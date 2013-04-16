FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 16
April 16, 2013

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 16

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 16 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1552.36      -2.3%   -36.490
 USD/JPY                          96.6        -0.16%    -0.150
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6849          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1328.59     -1.79%   -24.160
 US CRUDE                         87.2        -1.70%    -1.510
 DOW JONES                        14599.20    -1.79%   -265.86
 ASIA ADRS                        136.71      -2.42%     -3.40
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen firms as risk assets brace for another
rout 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Down; Indonesia, Philippines lead 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- Wilmar International Ltd 
    - Singapore's Wilmar International said it has acquired a
27.5 percent stake in Casablanca-listed Cosumar S.A.,
Morocco's sole sugar supplier, expanding its sugar operations to
the Western hemisphere. 
    
    -- CONTEL CORP LTD 
    - Contel Corp, an electronics contract manufacturer, said it
will acquire e-commerce social network YuuZoo Corp for S$582.3
million ($470.8 million). 
    
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Keppel has won a new jackup order for $226 million from
Falcon Energy Group, bringing its Offshore & Marine
arm's orders for 2013 to $1.8 billion. 
    
    -- KEPPEL REIT 
    - Keppel REIT said its first quarter distributable income
rose 7.6 percent to S$52.2 million ($42.2 million) compared to a
year earlier, boosted by higher occupancies in Singapore and
Australia properties. 
    
    -- ASCENDAS REIT 
    - Ascendas REIT, which owns industrial assets, said its
full-year distributable income grew 8.5 percent year-on-year to
S$305.6 million ($247.1 million), helped by positive rental
reversion of about 14 percent on average. 
    
    
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei drops 1.6 pct on slowing global growth          
 > Wall St lowest since Nov on gold's drop, Boston blasts 
 > Prices gain on safety bid, Boston explosions          
 > Yen rises from multiyear lows on growth concerns, G20 
 > Gold investors exit, prices suffer biggest-ever drop 
 > Brent oil drops 3 pct to near $100 in commodities rout 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
