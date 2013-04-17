Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 17

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0047 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1574.57 1.43% 22.210 USD/JPY 97.97 0.46% 0.450 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7155 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1376.3 0.62% 8.510 US CRUDE 88.87 0.17% 0.150 DOW JONES 14756.78 1.08% 157.58 ASIA ADRS 138.91 1.61% 2.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rebound after sell-off, US earnings support SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up on growth hopes; Jakarta leads STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE - Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) reported its largest quarterly profit since the 2008 financial crisis on Tuesday as a surge in trading volumes pushed its earnings up 26 percent. -- M1 LTD - Telecommunications company M1 reported a 1.8 percent gain in first quarter net profit to S$41 million from a year earlier, helped by lower operating expenses. -- KEPPEL LAND LTD - Keppel Land Limited (Keppel Land) and China Vanke Co. Ltd (Vanke) have entered into a strategic partnership to develop properties in Singapore and China. -- FRASER CENTREPOINT TRUST - Fraser Centrepoint Trust, which owns shopping malls, said its distribution per unit (DPU) in the quarter ended March 31 rose 8.0 percent on the year to 2.70 Singapore cents on higher contribution from two malls. -- SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLAINT INDUSTRIAL REIT Sabana Sukuk Ptd. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sabana REIT, has established a S$500,000,000 Multicurrency Islamic Trust Certificates Issuance Programme, said Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana REIT). -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD Singapore Airlines Ltd has subscribed for and will be allotted and issued 189 million convertible securities of budget carrier Tiger Airways, in the denomination of S$1.07 for each security. Singapore Airlines owns about one-third of Tiger Airways. -- CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD China Fishery Group said the renounceable underwritten rights issue was fully subscribed, with valid acceptance and excess applications for a total of 1.3 billion rights shares at an issue price of S$0.34 for each rights share. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises on Wall Street gains, renewed yen weakness > Wall Street gains 1 pct, lifted by gold, earnings, data > US bonds prices fall as safety bid fades, stocks gain > Yen under renewed pressure as gold jitters fade > Gold ekes out gains after sliding to 2-year low > Brent falls under $100 for first time since July 2012 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: