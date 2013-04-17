FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 17
Reuters TV
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 17, 2013 / 1:00 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
     --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0047 GMT ------------
                                                                  
                                 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1574.57      1.43%    22.210
 USD/JPY                          97.97        0.46%     0.450
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7155          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1376.3       0.62%     8.510
 US CRUDE                         88.87        0.17%     0.150
 DOW JONES                        14756.78     1.08%    157.58
 ASIA ADRS                        138.91       1.61%      2.20
 -------------------------------------------------------------    
 
 
     -----------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rebound after sell-off, US
earnings support 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up on growth hopes; Jakarta leads 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE 
    - Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) reported its largest
quarterly profit since the 2008 financial crisis on Tuesday as a
surge in trading volumes pushed its earnings up 26 percent.
 
    
    -- M1 LTD 
    - Telecommunications company M1 reported a 1.8 percent gain
in first quarter net profit to S$41 million from a year earlier,
helped by lower operating expenses. 
    
    -- KEPPEL LAND LTD 
    - Keppel Land Limited (Keppel Land) and China Vanke Co. Ltd
(Vanke) have entered into a strategic partnership to develop
properties in Singapore and China. 
    
    -- FRASER CENTREPOINT TRUST 
    - Fraser Centrepoint Trust, which owns shopping malls, said
its distribution per unit (DPU) in the quarter ended March 31
rose 8.0 percent on the year to 2.70 Singapore cents on higher
contribution from two malls. 
    
    -- SABANA SHARI'AH COMPLAINT INDUSTRIAL REIT 
    Sabana Sukuk Ptd. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sabana
REIT, has established a S$500,000,000 Multicurrency Islamic
Trust Certificates Issuance Programme, said Sabana Shari'ah
Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana REIT).
 
       
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD 
    Singapore Airlines Ltd has subscribed for and will be
allotted and issued 189 million convertible securities of budget
carrier Tiger Airways, in the denomination of S$1.07 for each
security. Singapore Airlines owns about one-third of Tiger
Airways. 
    
    -- CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD 
    China Fishery Group said the renounceable underwritten
rights issue was fully subscribed, with valid acceptance and
excess applications for a total of 1.3 billion rights shares at
an issue price of S$0.34 for each rights share. 
        
    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei rises on Wall Street gains, renewed yen weakness 
 > Wall Street gains 1 pct, lifted by gold, earnings, data 
 > US bonds prices fall as safety bid fades, stocks gain  
 > Yen under renewed pressure as gold jitters fade       
 > Gold ekes out gains after sliding to 2-year low       
 > Brent falls under $100 for first time since July 2012  
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore       
 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
