Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 18
April 18, 2013 / 12:55 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 18

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
     --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0044 GMT ------------
                                                              
                               
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1552.01     -1.43%   -22.560
 USD/JPY                          97.9        -0.19%    -0.190
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6916          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1368.09     -0.61%    -8.410
 US CRUDE                         86.06       -0.72%    -0.620
 DOW JONES                        14618.59    -0.94%   -138.19
 ASIA ADRS                        137.20      -1.23%     -1.71
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares track US stocks lower on growth
worries 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most rise on strong earnings; energy shares
pull Thai index down 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- COURTS ASIA LTD 
    - Courts Asia, an electronics and furniture retailer, has
signed a mandate letter for the establishment of a S$500 million
multicurrency debt issuance programme. 
    
    -- CAMBRIDGE INDUSTRIAL TRUST 
    - Cambridge Industrial Trust, which has logistics,
warehousing and light industrial properties in Singapore, said
its distribution per unit rose 5.4 percent on the year to 1.234
Singapore cents in the first quarter of 2013. 
    
    -- AIMS AMP CAPITAL INDUSTRIAL REIT 
    - AIMS AMP Capital Industrial REIT has closed the book for
orders for the private placement and increased the issue size to
S$110 million as it was 3.5 times subscribed. The issue price
was fixed at $1.60 per new unit. 
    
    -- MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 
    - Mapletree Logistics Trust said its distribution per unit
rose 1.8 percent from a year earlier to 1.73 Singapore cents in
the three months ended March 31. An enlarged portfolio and
rising rents helped gross revenue to grow 6 percent but a weaker
yen capped gains. 
    - The trust's portfolio, including properties in Singapore,
Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, China, Malaysia and Vietnam
totalled S$4 billion by the end of March. 
    
    -- KEPPEL LAND LTD 
    - Keppel Land's net profit fell 31.9 percent on the year to
S$96.6 million in the quarter ended March 31, due to a drop of
57 percent in property trading as a substantial number of units
from Reflections at Keppel Bay were recognised in the first
quarter of 2012. 
    
    -- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND TRANSPORTATION LTD
 
    - Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd said net
profit in the quarter ended March 31 grew 4 percent on the year
to S$15 million, while revenue was up 10 percent to S$37
million. 
    
    -- FEDERAL INTERNATIONAL (2000) LTD 
    - Federal International (2000) Ltd said its auditor Ernst &
Young LLP has highlighted going concern and uncertainties
surrounding the management's assessment of the recoverable
values of certain assets that may have an impact on the carrying
amounts of these assets recorded in the balance sheet as of Dec.
31, 2012. 
    
    -- ISDN HOLDINGS LTD 
    - ISDN Holdings said it has incorporated two subsidiaries,
with one engaged in coal mining, processing and supply as well
as power plants, and the other in trading of coal and other
resources. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 
    - SingTel has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in
Singapore, SingTel Myanmar Pte Ltd, an investment holding
company. 
    
    -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD 
    - Sembcorp Industries' power plant in India has secured a
25-year power purchase agreement with state government-owned
power distribution companies. 
    
    -- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD 
    - OUE said it has incorporated two wholly owned subsidiaries
in asset management. 
    
    -- HUTCHISON PORT 
    - More than 200 striking dock workers were camped outside
Cheung Kong Centre, pressing demands for a pay rise at Hongkong
International Terminals, a unit of Li Ka-shing's Hutchison
Whampoa. 
    
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Olam expects the global cocoa market to have a small
surplus in 2012/2013 due to higher west African output but
warned of future supply deficits as low prices fail to stimulate
investment. 
    
