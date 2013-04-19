Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 19

SINGAPORE, April 19 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1541.61 -0.67% -10.400 USD/JPY 98.25 0.12% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6932 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1392.41 0.12% 1.660 US CRUDE 88.16 0.49% 0.430 DOW JONES 14537.14 -0.56% -81.45 ASIA ADRS 137.02 -0.13% -0.18 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Global growth worries cap Asian share prices SE ASIA STOCKS-Jakarta sets record on mid-cap rally; Malaysia retreats STOCKS TO WATCH -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Keppel Corp, the world's largest offshore oil rig builder, reported a 56 percent drop in first-quarter net profit from a year earlier to S$331 million ($267.75 million) in the absence of one-time gains from sales of its Reflections at Keppel Bay units. -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - SingTel's Australian unit Optus Business has announced a $60 million contract with Suretek, a security and surveillance provider, for the delivery of fixed network and high-speed mobile services for five years. -- CAPITACOMMERCIAL TRUST - CapitaCommerical Trust, which owns offices, said its first quarter distributable per unit rose 3.2 percent to 1.96 Singapore cents from a year earlier, helped by an increase in revenue from commercial properties. -- FALCON ENERGY GROUP LTD - Falcon Energy has secured a $226 million contract with Keppel FELS Ltd for the construction and sale of a mobile offshore self-elevating drilling unit. -- CORDLIFE GROUP LTD - Cordlife, a cord blood and tissue banking service provider, said it has launched Asia's largest private cord blood storage facility, storing up to 650,000 cord blood units. [ID:nSNZ7lxF4M} -- FAR EAST ORCHARD LTD - Far East Orchard has proposed a joint venture with Toga Pty Ltd to explore growth opportunities in the hotel real estate market in Australia and New Zealand. -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Fraser and Neave's shareholders TCC Assets and Thai Beverage said their current intention is to maintain the listing status of the company and they will discuss with Singapore Exchange about the restoration of a free float in the company. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises on weak yen; caution over G20 meeting > Wall St falls further, bearish signals mount > TIPS prices fall as inflation not a concern > Euro, yen steady after swings, AUD on track to fall > Gold up in roller-coaster trade, uneasy sentiment > Oil rises after six-day sell-off, market seen oversold > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: