Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 19
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 19, 2013 / 12:46 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 19 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1541.61     -0.67%   -10.400
 USD/JPY                          98.25        0.12%     0.120
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6932          --     0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1392.41      0.12%     1.660
 US CRUDE                         88.16        0.49%     0.430
 DOW JONES                        14537.14    -0.56%    -81.45
 ASIA ADRS                        137.02      -0.13%     -0.18
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Global growth worries cap Asian share prices 
  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Jakarta sets record on mid-cap rally;
Malaysia retreats 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Keppel Corp, the world's largest offshore oil rig builder,
reported a 56 percent drop in first-quarter net profit from a
year earlier to S$331 million ($267.75 million) in the absence
of one-time gains from sales of its Reflections at Keppel Bay
units. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 
    - SingTel's Australian unit Optus Business has announced a
$60 million contract with Suretek, a security and surveillance
provider, for the delivery of fixed network and high-speed
mobile services for five years. 
    
    -- CAPITACOMMERCIAL TRUST 
    - CapitaCommerical Trust, which owns offices, said its first
quarter distributable per unit rose 3.2 percent to 1.96
Singapore cents from a year earlier, helped by an increase in
revenue from commercial properties. 
    
    -- FALCON ENERGY GROUP LTD 
    - Falcon Energy has secured a $226 million contract with
Keppel FELS Ltd for the construction and sale of a mobile
offshore self-elevating drilling unit. 
    
    -- CORDLIFE GROUP LTD 
    - Cordlife, a cord blood and tissue banking service
provider, said it has launched Asia's largest private cord blood
storage facility, storing up to 650,000 cord blood units.
[ID:nSNZ7lxF4M}
    
    -- FAR EAST ORCHARD LTD 
    - Far East Orchard has proposed a joint venture with Toga
Pty Ltd to explore growth opportunities in the hotel real estate
market in Australia and New Zealand. 

    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD 
    - Fraser and Neave's shareholders TCC Assets and Thai
Beverage said their current intention is to maintain the listing
status of the company and they will discuss with Singapore
Exchange about the restoration of a free float in the company.
 
    
 MARKET NEWS
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    OTHER MARKETS
    STOCKS NEWS
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    TOP NEWS
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
