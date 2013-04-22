FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 22
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
April 22, 2013 / 12:41 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0034 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1555.25      0.88%    13.640
 USD/JPY                          99.81        0.04%     0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7186          --     0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1408.06      0.30%     4.210
 US CRUDE                         87.95       -0.07%    -0.060
 DOW JONES                        14547.51     0.07%     10.37
 ASIA ADRS                        138.78       1.29%      1.76
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei bulls charge in as dollar/yen hovers
at 100 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines at record high, Thailand up on
strong earnings 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD 
    - Fraser and Neave shares will resume trading on Monday and
the property and beverage firm has until July 19 to restore its
public float, the company said on Friday. 
    
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Olam International said it will announce the results of
its strategy review after trading hours on Thursday.
 
    
    -- CAPITAMALL TRUST 
    - CapitaMall Trust, which owns shopping malls in Singapore,
said its first quarter distribution per unit rose 7 percent to
2.46 Singapore cents compared with the previous year, boosted by
an increase in revenue after enhancement works at some malls.
 
    
    -- CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST 
    - CapitaRetail China Trust, which owns shopping malls, said
its first-quarter distribution per unit fell 4.1 percent to 2.31
Singapore cents from a year earlier, hurt by higher property
expenses. 
    
    -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD 
    - Sembcorp said it will develop a new energy-from-waste
facility and waste transfer station in the United Kingdom for
250 million pounds ($381.4 million). 
    
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Ocean Mineral Singapore, a subsidiary of Keppel Corp, has
applied for its first seabed exploration licence to harvest
seabed minerals. 
    
    -- NOBLE GROUP LTD 
    - Noble Group said on Saturday it has proposed to issue
guaranteed bonds denominated in Thai baht. 

