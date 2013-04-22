Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 22

SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0034 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1555.25 0.88% 13.640 USD/JPY 99.81 0.04% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7186 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1408.06 0.30% 4.210 US CRUDE 87.95 -0.07% -0.060 DOW JONES 14547.51 0.07% 10.37 ASIA ADRS 138.78 1.29% 1.76 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei bulls charge in as dollar/yen hovers at 100 SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines at record high, Thailand up on strong earnings STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Fraser and Neave shares will resume trading on Monday and the property and beverage firm has until July 19 to restore its public float, the company said on Friday. -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Olam International said it will announce the results of its strategy review after trading hours on Thursday. -- CAPITAMALL TRUST - CapitaMall Trust, which owns shopping malls in Singapore, said its first quarter distribution per unit rose 7 percent to 2.46 Singapore cents compared with the previous year, boosted by an increase in revenue after enhancement works at some malls. -- CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST - CapitaRetail China Trust, which owns shopping malls, said its first-quarter distribution per unit fell 4.1 percent to 2.31 Singapore cents from a year earlier, hurt by higher property expenses. -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD - Sembcorp said it will develop a new energy-from-waste facility and waste transfer station in the United Kingdom for 250 million pounds ($381.4 million). -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Ocean Mineral Singapore, a subsidiary of Keppel Corp, has applied for its first seabed exploration licence to harvest seabed minerals. -- NOBLE GROUP LTD - Noble Group said on Saturday it has proposed to issue guaranteed bonds denominated in Thai baht. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei near five-year high as yen softens after G20 > Wall St gets Google lift in S&P's worst week since Nov > Prices dip as investors buy stocks; eyes on Boston > Yen bears calling the shots,USD/JPY takes aims at 100 > Gold posts 5 pct weekly loss, outlook seen volatile > Oil rises slightly in a second straight day of gains > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: