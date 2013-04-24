Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 24

SINGAPORE, April 24 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1578.78 1.04% 16.280 USD/JPY 99.71 0.25% 0.250 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7048 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1418.41 0.44% 6.170 US CRUDE 89.4 0.25% 0.220 DOW JONES 14719.46 1.05% 152.29 ASIA ADRS 139.74 0.59% 0.82 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares seen rising, weak data pressures SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines retreats; region wary of global prospects STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Singapore Airlines has increased its stake in Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd to 19.9 percent, buying an additional 9.9 percent of Australia's No.2 carrier for A$122.6 million ($125.8 million) from Richard Branson's Virgin Group. -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Cameroon cocoa exports reached 183,300 tonnes by the end of March since the start of the season in August, with 903 tonnes exported by Olam Cam, a subsidiary of Olam International. -- CHINA AVIATION OIL - China Aviation Oil (Singapore) is seeking up to 1.2 million barrels of jet fuel for May to June delivery, similar to its previous requirement but less than normal, industry sources said. -- MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST - Mapletree Industrial Trust, which owns factories and other industrial assets, said its fourth-quarter distribution per unit rose 6.8 percent to 2.37 Singapore cents from a year earlier, boosted by higher rental rates and occupancies. -- FIRST REIT - Singapore's First Real Estate Investment Trust posted a 9.8 percent drop in first-quarter distribution per unit to 1.74 Singapore cents, hurt by higher operating expenses for its property. -- NAM CHEONG LTD - Offshore vessel builder Nam Cheong has won sale contracts worth $59 million for two units of accommodation work barges. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei at five-year highs on weak yen, U.S. earnings > Wall St jumps after recovery from Twitter-led drop > Bond prices surge briefly after false explosion tweet > Euro nurses losses, AUD eyes inflation data > Gold down on stronger dollar, ETF outflows > Oil hovers above $100, hurt by Chinese, German data > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: