Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 24
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
April 24, 2013 / 12:26 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 24 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1578.78      1.04%    16.280
 USD/JPY                          99.71        0.25%     0.250
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7048          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1418.41      0.44%     6.170
 US CRUDE                         89.4         0.25%     0.220
 DOW JONES                        14719.46     1.05%    152.29
 ASIA ADRS                        139.74       0.59%      0.82
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD 
    - Singapore Airlines has increased its stake in Virgin
Australia Holdings Ltd to 19.9 percent, buying an
additional 9.9 percent of Australia's No.2 carrier for A$122.6
million ($125.8 million) from Richard Branson's Virgin Group.
 
    
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Cameroon cocoa exports reached 183,300 tonnes by the end
of March since the start of the season in August, with 903
tonnes exported by Olam Cam, a subsidiary of Olam International.
 
    
    -- CHINA AVIATION OIL 
    - China Aviation Oil (Singapore) is seeking up to 1.2
million barrels of jet fuel for May to June delivery, similar to
its previous requirement but less than normal, industry sources
said. 
    
    -- MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST 
    - Mapletree Industrial Trust, which owns factories and other
industrial assets, said its fourth-quarter distribution per unit
rose 6.8 percent to 2.37 Singapore cents from a year earlier,
boosted by higher rental rates and occupancies. 
    
    -- FIRST REIT 
    - Singapore's First Real Estate Investment Trust posted a
9.8 percent drop in first-quarter distribution per unit to 1.74
Singapore cents, hurt by higher operating expenses for its
property. 
    
    -- NAM CHEONG LTD 
    - Offshore vessel builder Nam Cheong has won sale contracts
worth $59 million for two units of accommodation work barges.
 
    
