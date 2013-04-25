FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 25
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 25, 2013 / 12:40 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0035 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1578.79         0%     0.010
 USD/JPY                          99.52        0.05%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.703           --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1426.79     -0.28%    -4.010
 US CRUDE                         91.5         0.08%     0.070
 DOW JONES                        14676.30    -0.29%    -43.16
 ASIA ADRS                        140.46       0.52%      0.72
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tick, support seen from global
monetary stimulus 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore closes above 5-yr highs; Thai Siam
Makro surges after deal 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Singapore's Olam International, under pressure to retreat
from a debt-fuelled acquisition spree that drew a short-seller's
attack last November, will unveil a strategy review on Thursday
that many investors hope will target less growth and more cash.
 
    
    -- COURTS ASIA LTD 
    - Courts Asia has issued S$125 million ($100.5 million) of
4.75 percent fixed rate notes due 2016. The net proceeds will be
used for repaying existing borrowings and financing general
corporate purposes of the company. 
    
    -- UNITED ENGINEERS LTD AND WBL CORP LTD 
    - United Engineers has extended the deadline for WBL Corp
shareholders and bondholders to accept its takeover offer to May
10. 
    
    -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Tereos Group announced the ramping up of its partnership
in China with Wilmar and a new joint venture in a corn starch
facility in northern China. 
    
    -- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD CMAL.SI> 
    - Shopping mall owner and developer CapitaMalls Asia said
first quarter net profit rose 9.6 percent to S$73.2 million from
a year earlier, citing higher revenue from new projects in
Singapore and China. 

 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei edges up, extending the previous session's gain 
 > Wall St ends mostly flat, Procter, AT&T tumble         
 > Bond prices edge up after weak data, good auction     
 > Yen steady in early Asia trade; Japan flow data eyed 
 > Gold rises on physical buying, outlook cautious      
 > Brent jumps nearly 2 pct; U.S. gasoline stocks decline 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.