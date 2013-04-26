FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
April 26, 2013 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and
market news that could affect the local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0036 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1585.16       0.4%     6.370
 USD/JPY                          99.16       -0.09%    -0.090
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.708           --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1473.11      0.42%     6.120
 US CRUDE                         93.35       -0.31%    -0.290
 DOW JONES                        14700.80     0.17%     24.50
 ASIA ADRS                        142.27       1.29%      1.81
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise after surprise U.S. data, bonds
fall 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up as investors cheer earnings  
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Olam International Ltd, propped up by Singapore state
investor Temasek Holdings after worries mounted over its high
debt, bowed to investor pressure and said it will nearly halve
its capital spending over the next three years and trim its
businesses. 
    
    -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - France's Tereos and Singapore's Wilmar
International have bought a starch plant in northern China,
marking the second joint project between the two agri-food
groups. 
    
    -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK 
    - United Overseas Bank announced a change in their
composition of board and board committees after its annual
general meeting. 
    
    -- RAFFLES EDUCATION CORP LTD 
    - Raffles Education has issued S$50 million ($40.4 million)
of 5.9 percent bonds due 2018. The net proceeds will be used for
the financing of general corporate funding requirements.
 
    
    -- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST 
    - Ascott Residence Trust, a service residence owner, said
its first quarter distribution per unit rose 5 percent to 2.25
Singapore cents, from a year earlier. It cited a gain of S$8.1
million ($6.6 million) arising from repayment of foreign
currency bank loans using the placement proceeds.
    
    
    -- WBL CORP LTD 
    - Multi-Fineline Electronix, a subsidiary of WBL Corp,
expects net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2013 to fall
below the company's guidance range. 
    
    -- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) 
    - Yangzijiang Shipbuilding said its net profit in the first
quarter fell 30 percent to 717 million yuan ($116.2 million)
from a year earlier, hurt by lower revenue due to contract loss.
 
    
    -- SUNTEC REIT 
    - Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust reported a 9.2 percent
drop in distribution per unit from a year earlier, dragged by
partial closure of commercial assets for enhancement works.
 
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
