Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 29

SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0049 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1582.24 -0.18% -2.920 USD/JPY 97.86 -0.2% -0.200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6651 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1465.21 0.19% 2.710 US CRUDE 92.62 -0.41% -0.380 DOW JONES 14712.55 0.08% 11.75 ASIA ADRS 141.75 -0.36% -0.52 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar falls against the yen; bond yields decline SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore hits 5-yr closing high; Thailand up despite baht concerns STOCKS TO WATCH -- CAPITALAND LTD - Singapore's CapitaLand Ltd reported a 41 percent rise in first-quarter net profit and said it was cautiously optimistic about the housing market in the city-state despite the latest round of property cooling measures. -- CHINA AVIATION OIL CORP LTD - China Aviation Oil Singapore said its first-quarter net profit rose 5.3 percent to $21.5 million from a year earlier, boosted mainly by an increase in trading volume of jet fuel, gas oil and other oil products. -- RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP LTD - Raffles Medical Group reported a net profit rise of 16.0 percent to S$13.5 million from a year earlier. The company attributed the increase to improved revenue performance and higher operating efficiencies. -- VARD HOLDINGS LTD - Shares of Vard Holdings Ltd, which designs and builds specialised vessels, will start trading at 0900 a.m. (0100 GMT) on the Singapore Exchange. The company was previously known as STX OSV Holdings Ltd. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei down from near 5-year high > Wall Street dips after GDP but finishes week higher > Yields fall as weak U.S. GDP adds to growth fears > Dollar drops vs yen after BoJ, disappointing U.S. GDP > Gold climbs, near 1-week peak > Oil prices fall on poor global growth outlook > Key political risks to watch in Singapore