Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 29
#Healthcare Facilities
April 29, 2013 / 1:00 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
                                                                  
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0049 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1582.24     -0.18%    -2.920
 USD/JPY                          97.86        -0.2%    -0.200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6651          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1465.21      0.19%     2.710
 US CRUDE                         92.62       -0.41%    -0.380
 DOW JONES                        14712.55     0.08%     11.75
 ASIA ADRS                        141.75      -0.36%     -0.52
 -------------------------------------------------------------    
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar falls against the yen; bond yields
decline 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore hits 5-yr closing high; Thailand up 
despite baht concerns 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- CAPITALAND LTD 
    - Singapore's CapitaLand Ltd reported a 41 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit and said it was cautiously optimistic
about the housing market in the city-state despite the latest
round of property cooling measures. 
   
    -- CHINA AVIATION OIL CORP LTD 
    - China Aviation Oil Singapore said its first-quarter net
profit rose 5.3 percent to $21.5 million from a year earlier,
boosted mainly by an increase in trading volume of jet fuel, gas
oil and other oil products. 
    
    -- RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP LTD 
    - Raffles Medical Group reported a net profit rise of 16.0
percent to S$13.5 million from a year earlier. The company
attributed the increase to improved revenue performance and
higher operating efficiencies. 
    
    -- VARD HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Shares of Vard Holdings Ltd, which designs and builds
specialised vessels, will start trading at 0900 a.m. (0100 GMT)
on the Singapore Exchange. The company was previously known as
STX OSV Holdings Ltd. 
       
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei down from near 5-year high                      
 > Wall Street dips after GDP but finishes week higher    
 > Yields fall as weak U.S. GDP adds to growth fears     
 > Dollar drops vs yen after BoJ, disappointing U.S. GDP 
 > Gold climbs, near 1-week peak                        
 > Oil prices fall on poor global growth outlook         
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

