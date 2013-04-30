FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 30
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
April 30, 2013 / 12:25 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
     
                                                                                               
                                  MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1593.61      0.72%    11.370
 USD/JPY                          97.93        0.18%     0.180
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6718          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1472.46     -0.23%    -3.330
 US CRUDE                         94.36       -0.15%    -0.140
 DOW JONES                        14818.75     0.72%    106.20
 ASIA ADRS                        143.23       1.05%      1.48
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rise on progress in Italy; S&P
500 at record 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up on strong Q1; global risk weighs
 
  
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD 
    - OCBC, Singapore's second-biggest bank, posted a 16 percent
fall in first quarter profit to S$696 million ($564.13 million),
hurt by lower contributions from its insurance unit and weak
interest rate margins. 
    
    -- MACQUARIE INTERNATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND 
    - Macquarie International Infrastructure Fund said its net
income in the first three months of 2013 was S$5.1 million
($4.13 million), down 76 percent from a year earlier. The fund's
return on investment shrank 68 percent to S$7.7 million ($6.24
million) on lower distributions from and cash retention at
Taiwan Broadband Communications. 
    
    -- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST MANAGEMENT PTE LTD 
    - Ascendas Hospitality Trust reported a net profit of S$33.8
million ($27.4 million) in the fourth quarter. In the period
from July 27 to March 31, its net profit was S$8.9 million.
 
    
    -- SMRT CORP LTD 
    - SMRT, a Singapore transport operator, said it lost S$12
million in the three months ended March 31, compared with a
profit of S$14 million a year earlier. Its profit in the fiscal
year ended March 31 dropped 31 percent to S$83 million.
 
    
    -- BUMITAMA AGRI LTD 
    - Indonesian palm oil firm Bumitama Agri said its fresh
fruit bunch production in the first quarter rose 34 percent from
a year earlier and crude palm oil output jumped 31 percent to
116,971 tonnes. 
    
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei seen in range but set for best April in 20 years 
 > S&P 500 closes at record, led by energy, tech shares   
 > Bonds firm as Fed meeting, payrolls data in focus     
 > Euro up after Italy ends political chaos; ECB awaited 
 > Gold up on cenbank stimulus hopes, eyes Fed meeting  
 > Oil jumps on stimulus hopes; U.S. export surge eyed   
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.