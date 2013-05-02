FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch May 2
May 2, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch May 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
   
                                                                                
                           MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1582.7      -0.93%   -14.870
 USD/JPY                          97.12       -0.27%    -0.260
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.629           --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1456.06     -0.05%    -0.680
 US CRUDE                         90.88       -0.16%    -0.150
 DOW JONES                        14700.95    -0.94%   -138.85
 ASIA ADRS                        141.66      -1.36%     -1.96
 -------------------------------------------------------------                  
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped by US stock fall, ECB
eyed 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Jakarta rallies, region on May Day holiday
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 
    - DBS, Singapore's biggest bank, posted a record net profit
of S$950 million ($770.32 million) in the first quarter, up 2
percent from a year earlier, boosted by annuity businesses and
stronger capital market activities. 
      
    -- HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST 
    - Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, which controls container
port assets in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China, said its
first-quarter profit fell 15 percent on the year to HK$380.3
million ($49 million). 
    
    -- VENTURE CORP LTD 
    - Singapore-based technology company Venture reported a net
profit of S$28 million ($22.7 million) for the first quarter,
down 21.1 percent from a year earlier. The group attributed the
decline to a drop in revenue and other factors including an
income tax expense and a lower share of profit of an associate.
 
    
    -- KEPPEL CORPORATION LTD 
    - Keppel, whose businesses span shipbuilding, property,
telecommunications and infrastructure, said Keppel Energy Ltd
and Keppel Integrated Engineering Ltd will be consolidated into
a new entity, Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Ptd Ltd.
 
    
    -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Myanmar-focused investment firm Yoma said it has agreed to
extend the deadline for acqusition of a 12-acre site for
development in Myanmar by 60 days from May 1. 
     
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

