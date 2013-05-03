FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch May 3
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money Markets RSS
May 3, 2013 / 12:35 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch May 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1597.59      0.94%    14.890
 USD/JPY                          98.02        0.07%     0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6238          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1466.54      0.02%     0.300
 US CRUDE                         93.85       -0.15%    -0.140
 DOW JONES                        14831.58     0.89%    130.63
 ASIA ADRS                        142.59       0.66%      0.93
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-ECB rate cut lifts stocks but euro slumps on
Draghi 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most down; outlook revision hurts Indonesia
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD 
    - UOB, the smallest of Singapore's three banks, posted a
better-than-expected net profit of S$722 million ($584.26
million) in the first quarter, 4.9 percent up from the previous
year, boosted by a jump in fees and commissions that offset a
drop in loan margins. 
    
    -- GENTING SINGAPORE PLC 
    - Casino operator Genting Singapore reported a net profit of
S$115.9 million in the first quarter ended March 31, down 44
percent from a year earlier. The group attributed the drop to
lower win percentages for the house in its premium players'
business.  

    -- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD 
    - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, a subsidiary of City
Developments Ltd, posted a net profit drop of 28.6 percent to
13.9 million pounds ($21.56 million) in its first quarter ended
March 31, hurt by temporary closure for refurbishment of some
hotels. 
        
    -- FORTERRA TRUST 
    - Forterra Trust reported a net loss of S$16.9 million
($13.68 million) in its first quarter, reversing from a S$7.7
million ($6.23 million) net profit a year earlier. The group
attributed the loss to a reduction in revenue due to zero
occupancy of the retail podium at THE HQ as a consequence of
ongoing redevelopment.    
    
    -- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST 
    - Ascott Residence Trust announced a conditional agreement
to buy three serviced residence properties in China and 11
rental housing properties in Japan at a total cost of S$287.4
million ($232.57 million). 
       
 MARKET NEWS
 > Japan markets closed for public holiday                
 > Wall St closes up on tech gains, S&P near 1,600        
 > Yields hold above key levels before payrolls          
 > Euro slumps on ECB negative deposit rate talk        
 > Gold up after ECB rate cut but physical demand slows 
 > Oil pushes up toward $103 after ECB rate cut          
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.