Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch May 3

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1597.59 0.94% 14.890 USD/JPY 98.02 0.07% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6238 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1466.54 0.02% 0.300 US CRUDE 93.85 -0.15% -0.140 DOW JONES 14831.58 0.89% 130.63 ASIA ADRS 142.59 0.66% 0.93 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-ECB rate cut lifts stocks but euro slumps on Draghi SE ASIA STOCKS-Most down; outlook revision hurts Indonesia STOCKS TO WATCH -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD - UOB, the smallest of Singapore's three banks, posted a better-than-expected net profit of S$722 million ($584.26 million) in the first quarter, 4.9 percent up from the previous year, boosted by a jump in fees and commissions that offset a drop in loan margins. -- GENTING SINGAPORE PLC - Casino operator Genting Singapore reported a net profit of S$115.9 million in the first quarter ended March 31, down 44 percent from a year earlier. The group attributed the drop to lower win percentages for the house in its premium players' business. -- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, a subsidiary of City Developments Ltd, posted a net profit drop of 28.6 percent to 13.9 million pounds ($21.56 million) in its first quarter ended March 31, hurt by temporary closure for refurbishment of some hotels. -- FORTERRA TRUST - Forterra Trust reported a net loss of S$16.9 million ($13.68 million) in its first quarter, reversing from a S$7.7 million ($6.23 million) net profit a year earlier. The group attributed the loss to a reduction in revenue due to zero occupancy of the retail podium at THE HQ as a consequence of ongoing redevelopment. -- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST - Ascott Residence Trust announced a conditional agreement to buy three serviced residence properties in China and 11 rental housing properties in Japan at a total cost of S$287.4 million ($232.57 million). MARKET NEWS > Japan markets closed for public holiday > Wall St closes up on tech gains, S&P near 1,600 > Yields hold above key levels before payrolls > Euro slumps on ECB negative deposit rate talk > Gold up after ECB rate cut but physical demand slows > Oil pushes up toward $103 after ECB rate cut > Key political risks to watch in Singapore