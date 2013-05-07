FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 7
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare Facilities
May 7, 2013 / 12:51 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1617.5       0.19%     3.080
 USD/JPY                          99.26       -0.07%    -0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7571          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1467.69     -0.08%    -1.200
 US CRUDE                         95.76       -0.42%    -0.400
 DOW JONES                        14968.89    -0.03%     -5.07
 ASIA ADRS                        143.66      -0.09%     -0.13
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady on higher Wall Street 
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up; Malaysia at record high after
election 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH   
    -- DYNAMIC COLOURS LTD, INTRACO LTD 
    - Intraco Ltd, a trading company that owns 39.48
percent of Dynamic Colours (DCL), has made a mandatory
conditional cash offer for all of DCL's issued ordinary shares
at S$0.185 per share.    
    
    -- OKH GLOBAL LTD 
    - Property and construction firm OKH Global Ltd, formerly
known as Sinobest Technology Holdings Ltd, will begin trading
from 9 a.m. (0100 GMT) on the Singapore Exchange.
 
     
    -- HEALTHWAY MEDICAL CORP LTD 
    - Healthway Medical has proposed an additional distribution
in specie to shareholders of up to 675,324 shares, representing
up to 3.38 percent of the healthcare services group.
 
        
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei up 2.8 pct to pass 14,000 after U.S. jobs data  
 > S&P 500 closes at record again; financials, Apple lead 
 > Bond yields at three-week high ahead of auctions      
 > Euro tripped by ECB, Aussie eyes rate decision       
 > Gold eases in low volume, ETF outflows in focus      
 > Oil up over $105 per barrel on Mideast tensions       
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.