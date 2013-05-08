FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 8
May 8, 2013

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 8 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1625.96      0.52%     8.460
 USD/JPY                          98.86       -0.14%    -0.140
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7795          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1447.90     -0.28%    -4.090
 US CRUDE                         95.41       -0.22%    -0.210
 DOW JONES                        15056.20     0.58%     87.31
 ASIA ADRS                        144.18       0.36%      0.52
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb higher as investors chase
performance 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia up on post election rally; Thai SET
index hits 1,600  
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Singapore palm oil firm Wilmar posted a net profit of
$315.4 million in the first quarter, up 23.3 percent from a year
earlier. The group attributed the rise mainly to a recovery in
its oilseeds and grains segment.  
    
    -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 
    - ST Engineering posted a net profit of S$134 million
($108.7 million) in the first quarter ended March 31, down 0.3
percent from a year earlier. The engineering group attributed
the drop to lower revenues at its electronics arm.
 
    
    -- OSIM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Lifestyle products group OSIM reported a net profit of
S$25.1 million ($20.4 million) in the first quarter, up 13.2
percent from the previous year, boosted by an increase in sales
and better productivity. 
    
    -- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST MANAGEMENT PTE LTD 
    - Ascendas Hospitality Trust has scheduled an extraordinary
general meeting on May 22 to seek approval to issue up to 300
million new stapled securities to contribute to funding the
acquisition of Park Hotel Clark Quay.      
        
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei climbs to new five-year highs on U.S. stocks    
 > Dow ends above 15,000, S&P closes at record            
 > Prices dip, but range bound in new debt supply        
 > FOREX-Markets calm, kiwi stung by RBNZ comment       
 > Gold down over 1 pct as ETF outflows continue        
 > Oil down after rally on German data, Mideast tensions 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
