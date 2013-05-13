FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 13
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 13, 2013 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 13 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
        
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1633.7       0.43%     7.030
 USD/JPY                          101.86       0.02%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9295          --     0.030
 SPOT GOLD                        1437.59     -0.70%   -10.110
 US CRUDE                         95.60       -0.46%    -0.440
 DOW JONES                        15118.49     0.24%     35.87
 ASIA ADRS                        145.42       0.23%      0.34
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen hits 4-1/2-year low vs dollar, oil and
gold tumble 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia strong in week after election  
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Singapore palm oil firm Wilmar said Martua Sitorus will
step down as the chief operating officer (COO) and assume the
post of executive deputy chairman. Teo Kim Yong will be
appointed COO with effect from July 1. 
    
    -- CHINA FISHERY GROUP 
    - China Fishery has extended the offer period of its bid for
Peruvian fishmeal firm Copeinca to May 23, until after Cermaq's
general assembly is due to approve or reject Cermaq's takeover
of Copeinca. 
    
    -- PAN PACIFIC HOTELS GROUP LTD 
    - Singapore's Pan Pacific Hotels Group said property
developer UOL Group Ltd is seeking to take it private.
UOL owns an 81.6 percent stake in Pan Pacific. 
    
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD 
    - Property and drinks conglomerate Fraser and Neave posted a
net profit after tax of S$66 million ($53 million) for the
second quarter ended March 31, down 48 percent from the previous
year, hurt by a one-time charge of S$72 million that arose from
general cash offers. 
    
    -- UOL GROUP LTD 
    - UOL Group posted a net profit of S$71.7 million for the
first quarter, down 15 percent from the previous year, hurt by
higher currency exchange losses and lower profit from hotel
operations. 
    
    -- NAM CHEONG LTD 
    - Offshore vessel builder Nam Cheong Ltd has secured
contracts with a total value of $110 million for one anchor
handling towing supply vessel and four platform supply vessels.
It also reported a 8 pecent rise in first quarter net profit.
  
    
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei rises to 5-1/2 year high                        
 > Wall Street ends up, posts third week of gains         
 > Bond prices fall as dollar jumps versus yen           
 > Yen slides to 4-1/2-year low vs buoyant dollar       
 > Gold falls 1.5 pct on dollar gain, posts weekly drop 
 > Oil pares losses on weakening dollar, refinery boost  
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.