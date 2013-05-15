Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 15

SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market: ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1650.34 1.01% 16.570 USD/JPY 102.21 -0.14% -0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9783 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1426.4 0.07% 1.010 US CRUDE 94.35 0.15% 0.140 DOW JONES 15215.25 0.82% 123.57 ASIA ADRS 147.03 -0.23% -0.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks jump to record highs, dollar rises SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine at new peak; Thai banks outperform STOCKS TO WATCH -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore commodities firm Olam International posted third-quarter net profit of S$108.5 million ($87.3 million), up 10 percent from the previous year. The company attributed the results to a strong performance in its food staples and packaged food business. -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd posted a net profit of S$868 million ($698.42 million) for the fourth quarter, down 33 percent from a year earlier, hurt by a one-time loss arising from the sale of its stake in Pakistan's Warid. -- NOBLE GROUP LTD - Singapore-listed commodities trader Noble Group announced a net profit of $41.3 million in the first quarter, down 62 percent from last year, saying the challenging operating environment had hurt margins. -- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD - Neptune Orient Lines posted first-quarter net profit of $75.5 million, down 70.2 percent from the previous year, hurt by a decrease in liner revenue from lower volume and freight rates. -- VARD HOLDINGS LTD - Norwegian shipbuilder Vard Holdings Ltd posted a net profit of 188 million Norwegian kronor in the first quarter, down 30.1 percent from the previous year, hurt by an increase in interest-bearing liabilities related to its operations in Brazil. -- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD - Swiber Holdings posted a net profit of $20.1 million for the first quarter, up 132 percent from the previous year, helped by strong revenue growth attributable to the group's Latin America and South East Asia segment. -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL - Thai Beverage reported first-quarter net profit of 3.5 billion Thai baht ($118.08 million), down 20 percent from a year ago, hurt partly by higher excise taxes on certain categories of alcoholic beverages. -- COMFORTDELGRO CORP LTD - Transport operator Comfortdelgro reported a net profit of S$57.7 million ($46.43 million) in the first quarter, up 7.9 percent from last year, helped by an increase in revenue the company's taxi, bus and rail businesses. -- BANYAN TREE HOLDINGS LTD - Banyan Tree Holdings reported first-quarter net profit of S$14.2 million ($11.43 million), up 19 percent from the previous year. The company attributed the results to higher revenue from hotel investments. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei breaks above 15,000 on Wall St; Sony untraded > Wall St jumps as banks lead indexes to new highs > Bond prices fall as stocks draw buyers > Dollar edges down but remains close to 4 1/2 yr high > Gold down on economic optimism, ETF holdings steady > Brent oil prices fall in light trading > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: