Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 15
May 15, 2013 / 12:45 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 15

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market:
    
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1650.34      1.01%    16.570
 USD/JPY                          102.21      -0.14%    -0.140
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9783          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1426.4       0.07%     1.010
 US CRUDE                         94.35        0.15%     0.140
 DOW JONES                        15215.25     0.82%    123.57
 ASIA ADRS                        147.03      -0.23%     -0.34
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Singapore commodities firm Olam International posted
third-quarter net profit of S$108.5 million ($87.3 million), up
10 percent from the previous year. The company attributed the
results to a strong performance in its food staples and packaged
food business.  
     
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 
    - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd posted a net profit of
S$868 million ($698.42 million) for the fourth quarter, down 33
percent from a year earlier, hurt by a one-time loss arising
from the sale of its stake in Pakistan's Warid.
     
    
    -- NOBLE GROUP LTD  
    - Singapore-listed commodities trader Noble Group announced
a net profit of $41.3 million in the first quarter, down 62
percent from last year, saying the challenging operating
environment had hurt margins.  
    
    -- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD 
    - Neptune Orient Lines posted first-quarter net profit of
$75.5 million, down 70.2 percent from the previous year, hurt by
a decrease in liner revenue from lower volume and freight rates.
 
        
    -- VARD HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Norwegian shipbuilder Vard Holdings Ltd posted a net
profit of 188 million Norwegian kronor in the first quarter,
down 30.1 percent from the previous year, hurt by an increase in
interest-bearing liabilities related to its operations in
Brazil. 
    
    -- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Swiber Holdings posted a net profit of $20.1 million for
the first quarter, up 132 percent from the previous year, helped
by strong revenue growth attributable to the group's Latin
America and South East Asia segment. 
    
    -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL 
    - Thai Beverage reported first-quarter net profit of 3.5
billion Thai baht ($118.08 million), down 20 percent from a year
ago, hurt partly by higher excise taxes on certain categories of
alcoholic beverages. 
    
    -- COMFORTDELGRO CORP LTD  
    - Transport operator Comfortdelgro reported a net profit of
S$57.7 million ($46.43 million) in the first quarter, up 7.9
percent from last year, helped by an increase in revenue the
company's taxi, bus and rail businesses. 
    
    -- BANYAN TREE HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Banyan Tree Holdings reported first-quarter net profit of
S$14.2 million ($11.43 million), up 19 percent from the previous
year. The company attributed the results to higher revenue from
hotel investments. 
    
    
