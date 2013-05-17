FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 17
May 17, 2013 / 12:20 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1650.47      -0.5%    -8.310
 USD/JPY                          102.2       -0.04%    -0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8809          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1388.81      0.23%     3.120
 US CRUDE                         95.06       -0.11%    -0.100
 DOW JONES                        15233.22    -0.28%    -42.47
 ASIA ADRS                        145.17      -1.80%     -2.66
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, dollar gains on Fed policy
remarks 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Stocks-Philippines ends rally; Malaysia falls
to 1-week low 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD 
    - SIA, Asia's second-biggest airline, posted a net profit of
S$68.3 million ($54.6 million) in the fourth quarter, against a
net loss of S$38.2 million ($30.5 million) in the same period
last year. Full-year net income rose nearly 13 percent but
operating profit fell 20 percent, hurt by high fuel prices and
lower yields due to weak global economic conditions.
  
    
    -- INTRACO LTD 
    - Trading company Intraco announced it has teamed up with
two parties to establish a joint-venture company in Singapore to
carry out a crane leasing and distribution business in Myanmar.
 

    -- SINGAPORE POWER INTERNATIONAL 
    - Singapore Power International has agreed to sell a 19.9
percent stake in Australia's SP AusNet to China's State Grid
International Development Ltd for A$824 million ($812 million),
SP AusNet said in a stock market filing. 
        
    -- EU YAN SANG INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Eu Yan Sang International has sealed a joint venture deal
with a Chengdu-based company to set up a Traditional Chinese
Medicine processed herbs plant in China. The 50/50 joint venture
is expected to improve the group's margins through lower costs
of raw materials. 
     
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei may pull back on Wall St drop, set for gains    
 > Wall Street slips after Fed comments, but Cisco surges 
 > Prices gain on weak U.S. economic data, low inflation 
 > Dollar recovers vs the euro and yen                  
 > Gold slides to 4-week low                            
 > Oil ends slightly up,  U.S. economic data caps gains  
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
