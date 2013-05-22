FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 22
#Banks
May 22, 2013

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 22 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1669.16      0.17%     2.870
 USD/JPY                          102.51       0.05%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9228          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1377.24      0.13%     1.800
 US CRUDE                         95.78       -0.42%    -0.400
 DOW JONES                        15387.58     0.34%     52.30
 ASIA ADRS                        147.82      -0.04%     -0.06
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares end higher as eyes turn to Fed
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed ahead of Fed; Thai realty up on low
rate outlook 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Indonesia gave its approval for DBS to buy a $2.7 billion
stake in PT Bank Danamon, in a move that opens the door for the
Singapore bank to complete Southeast Asia's largest bank merger.
 
    
    -- JAPAN FOODS HOLDING LTD 
    - Japan Foods has entered a joint venture with Ajisen
Investments Ltd to develop its Japanese restaurant business in
China. Japan Foods will hold 20 percent of the venture and
Ajisen will own the rest. 
    
    -- BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LTD 
    - Boustead Singapore, an infrastructure-related engineering
services and geo-spatial technology group, posted a net profit
of S$27.7 million ($22 million) in its fourth quarter ended
March 31, down 15 percent from the previous year. Profits were
hurt by a fall in revenue from its water and wastewater
engineering division. 
    
    -- COSCO CORP (SINGAPORE) LTD 
    - COSCO Corp, a marine engineering and shipping group, has
secured a contract valued at more than 500 million yuan ($81.5
million) from a Chinese ship owner to build a vessel, which is
scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2015.
 
    
    -- NAM CHEONG LTD 
    - Offshore vessel builder Nam Cheong announced Leong Seng
Keat, its executive director, has been re-designated as the
chief executive officer. 
    
    -- CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD 
    - China Fishery is considering increasing its offer price to
above 59.70 Norwegian crowns ($10.28) per share for its bid for
Peruvian fishmeal firm Copeinca. 
    
 MARKET NEWS
 > Japan's Nikkei set to rise ahead of BOJ meeting        
 > Dow, S&P end at records on Fed officials' reassurance  
 > Prices gain on dovish Fed speakers                    
 > Dollar dips vs euro before Bernanke testimony        
 > Gold trims losses ahead of Bernanke testimony        
 > Oil falls on rising US gasoline stocks                
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

