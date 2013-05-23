FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 23
May 23, 2013 / 12:40 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 23 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1655.35     -0.83%   -13.810
 USD/JPY                          103.43       0.27%     0.280
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0651          --     0.028
 SPOT GOLD                        1366.66     -0.14%    -1.880
 US CRUDE                         94.00       -0.30%    -0.280
 DOW JONES                        15307.17    -0.52%    -80.41
 ASIA ADRS                        146.07      -1.19%     -1.75
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil fall after Bernanke; dollar gains
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore up on earnings hopes; Thai shares
fall 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH    
    -- SINGAPORE GDP 
    - Singapore's economic growth is expected to improve
gradually over the year, the government said on Thursday after
data showed gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.8 percent in the
first quarter, boosted by a surge in financial services.
 
            
    -- EZION HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Oil and gas provider Ezion Holdings has issued S$110
million ($86.9 million) 4.7 percent notes due 2019, under its
S$500 million multicurrency debt issuance programme. The Series
003 notes will bear interest at 4.7 percent per annum and mature
on May 22, 2019. 
        
    -- CEDAR STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Cedar Strategic is acquiring a property firm in Guizhou,
China for S$936.2 million in its bid to establish itself as a
regional real estate player.    
    
    -- ROTARY ENGINEERING LTD 
    - Oil and gas infrastructure services provider Rotary
Engineering announced it has entered an agreement to buy 1.5
million shares in its associated company Jasinusa Automobile Pte
Ltd for $720,000. After the acquisition, the company will hold a
 37.5 percent stake in Jasinusa, up from 25 percent now.
 
    
    -- AUSGROUP LTD 
    - AusGroup, which provides construction services to oil and
gas industries, announced it has placed its wholly owned
subsidiary in Singapore, AGL (Asia) Pte Ltd, under member's
voluntary liquidation. 

    -- HEALTHWAY MEDICAL CORP LTD 
    - Healthway Medical, a healthcare medical group, requested
on Thursday a trading halt in its shares for one day pending the
release of an announcement.    
        
    -- ADVISORY-SINGAPORE MARKETS CLOSED FOR PUBLIC HOLIDAY
    - Singapore financial markets are closed on Friday for a
public holiday and will resume trading on Monday.
    
