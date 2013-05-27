FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 27
May 27, 2013 / 12:30 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1649.6      -0.06%    -0.910
 USD/JPY                          101.14      -0.16%    -0.160
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0107          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1385.39     -0.01%    -0.160
 US CRUDE                         93.53       -0.66%    -0.620
 DOW JONES                        15303.10     0.06%      8.60
 ASIA ADRS                        139.79      -1.85%     -2.63
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stimulus fears haunt share markets, dollar
recovers 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia, Vietnam recover from previous
session's falls 
  
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS 
    - CDL Hospitality Trusts announced asset enhancement
initiative (AEI) plans for the Orchard Hotel Shopping Arcade,
with an expected return of investment of more than 8 percent.
The AEI is expected to cost about S$25 million ($19.8 million).
 
            
    -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Property developer Yoma Strategic Holdings posted a net
profit of S$11.5 million ($9.1 million) in the fourth quarter
ended March 31, up from S$2.1 million a year earlier, boosted by
an increase in sales of residences and land development rights
in Myanmar. It proposed a final dividend of 0.5 cents per
ordinary share for fiscal 2013.  
    
    -- BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD 
    - Biosensors International, which develops and makes medical
devices, has completed the acquisition of substantially all of
the assets of medical device company Spectrum Dynamics for about
$51 million. 
    
    -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD 
    - Warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties posted a net
profit of $224 million for the quarter ended March 31, up 43.1
percent from a year earlier, boosted by higher EBIT and net
finance income recorded during the period. 
    
    -- OTTO MARINE LTD 
    - Otto Marine's shipyard has sold a ROV support vessel for
about $50 million. The transaction is expected to have a
positive impact on net tangible assets per share in 2013, it
said.  
    
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

