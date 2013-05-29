Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 29

SINGAPORE, May 29 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1660.06 0.63% 10.460 USD/JPY 102.40 0.04% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1616 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1381.66 0.10% 1.410 US CRUDE 94.76 -0.26% -0.250 DOW JONES 15409.39 0.69% 106.29 ASIA ADRS 140.59 0.57% 0.80 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, U.S. Treasury yields climb SE ASIA STOCKS-Snap losses; rate-cut view underpins Thai stocks STOCKS TO WATCH -- METRO HOLDINGS LTD - Property and retail company Metro Holdings posted a net profit of S$14.9 million ($11.7 million) for the fourth quarter, down 81 percent from a year earlier, hurt partly by a deficit from fair value adjustments on investment properties and the loss of rental income from the disposal of Metro City Beijing. -- BUKIT SEMBAWANG ESTATES LTD - Property group Bukit Sembawang Estates reported a net profit of S$25.7 million for the fourth quarter, up 19.4 percent from the previous year. The group posted a 37.3 percent drop in full-year net profit to S$114.6 million. -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL - Thai Beverage said a Thai domestic credit ratings agency, TRIS Rating Co Ltd, been removed it from negative watch while changing its rating from "AA" to "AA-" with a stable outlook. -- FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Singapore's First REIT, which owns healthcare assets, said nearly 1.4 million units have been issued to the company at S$1.3821 per unit. The units were issued for payment of the acquisitions of two hospitals in Indonesia. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to rise, recover from recent battering > Dow ends at record as central banks reassure Wall St > Yields jump to highest levels in a year > Dollar up, data prompts talk of Fed unwinding stimulus > Gold down 1 pct as strong U.S. data dents safe havens > Oil up more than $1 on equities, Middle East tension > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: