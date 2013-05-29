FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 29, 2013 / 12:31 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 29 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1660.06      0.63%    10.460
 USD/JPY                          102.40       0.04%     0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.1616          --    -0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1381.66      0.10%     1.410
 US CRUDE                         94.76       -0.26%    -0.250
 DOW JONES                        15409.39     0.69%    106.29
 ASIA ADRS                        140.59       0.57%      0.80
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, U.S. Treasury yields climb
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Snap losses; rate-cut view underpins Thai
stocks 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- METRO HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Property and retail company Metro Holdings posted a net
profit of S$14.9 million ($11.7 million) for the fourth quarter,
down 81 percent from a year earlier, hurt partly by a deficit
from fair value adjustments on investment properties and the
loss of rental income from the disposal of Metro City Beijing.
 
    
    -- BUKIT SEMBAWANG ESTATES LTD 
    - Property group Bukit Sembawang Estates reported a net
profit of S$25.7 million for the fourth quarter, up 19.4 percent
from the previous year. The group posted a 37.3 percent drop in
full-year net profit to S$114.6 million. 
    
    -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL 
    - Thai Beverage said a Thai domestic credit ratings agency,
TRIS Rating Co Ltd, been removed it from negative watch while
changing its rating from "AA" to "AA-" with a stable outlook.
 
    
    -- FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 
    - Singapore's First REIT, which owns healthcare assets, 
said nearly 1.4 million units have been issued to the company at
S$1.3821 per unit. The units were issued for payment of the
acquisitions of two hospitals in Indonesia.     
        
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei set to rise, recover from recent battering       
 > Dow ends at record as central banks reassure Wall St    
 > Yields jump to highest levels in a year                
 > Dollar up, data prompts talk of Fed unwinding stimulus 
 > Gold down 1 pct as strong U.S. data dents safe havens 
 > Oil up more than $1 on equities, Middle East tension   
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore       
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.