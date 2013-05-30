FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 30
May 30, 2013 / 12:46 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 30

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 30 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1648.36      -0.7%   -11.700
 USD/JPY                          100.87      -0.26%    -0.260
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.1207          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1391.26     -0.09%    -1.190
 US CRUDE                         92.91       -0.24%    -0.220
 DOW JONES                        15302.80    -0.69%   -106.59
 ASIA ADRS                        138.50      -1.49%     -2.09
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pressured by global equities
retreat 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed amid Fed stimulus concerns; Thai stocks
fall after rate cut 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST MANAGEMENT PTE LTD 
    - Ascendas Hospitality Trust, which listed in July and owns
hotels in Australia, China and Japan, announced the launch of an
equity fund to raise no less than S$200 million ($158 million)
to partially fund the acquisition of Park Hotel Clarke Quay in
Singapore. It requested a trading halt in its shares on Thursday
for one day.  
    
    -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 
    - DBS, Singapore's biggest bank, has priced its inaugural
offshore RMB bond issue settled in Singapore. The 500 million
yuan ($81.6 million) fixed rate bonds due 2016, priced at 99.76
percent, will bear a fixed coupon of 2.5 percent per annum with
interest payable semi-annualy. They are expected to be issued in
June 2013. 
        
    -- YONGNAM HOLDINGS LTD 
    - A consortium of Yongnam Holdings, Changi Airport Planners
and Engineers and JGC Corp has submitted a proposal to Myanmar's
Department of Civil Aviation to build Hanthawaddy International
Airport. It is the consortium's second proposal after a
submission in April 2013 for Yangon International Airport.
 
    
    -- FRASERS COMMERCIAL TRUST 
    - Frasers Commercial Trust received provisional permission
for proposed additions and alterations to an existing commercial
development at China Square Central and the construction of a
new hotel block at 18 Cross Street in Singapore. 
 
    
    -- BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD 
    - Biosensors International, which develops and makes medical
devices, posted a net profit of $29.6 million for the fourth
quarter ended March 31, up 8.9 percent from a year earlier,
boosted by growth in the company's drug-eluting stents sales.
 

    -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL 
    - Moody's Investors Service, a ratings agency, has removed
Thai Beverage from its watch status with possible downgrade and
changed its rating from "Baa2" to "Baa3" with a stable outlook.
 
    
    -- UNITED ENGINEERS LTD 
    - UE Centennial Venture, a subsidiary of United Engineers,
said mandatory conditional cash offers to acquire ordinary stock
units in the capital of WBL Corp Ltd have closed and
are no longer open for acceptances. 
 
