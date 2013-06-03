FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 3
June 3, 2013 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1630.74     -1.43%   -23.670
 USD/JPY                          100.49       0.14%     0.140
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.1514          --     0.020
 SPOT GOLD                        1393.2       0.53%     7.310
 US CRUDE                         91.5        -0.51%    -0.470
 DOW JONES                        15115.57    -1.36%   -208.96
 ASIA ADRS                        135.83      -2.48%     -3.45
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields rise, stocks sink on Fed
speculation 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks fall in May; S'pore telecoms weak
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS 
    - DBS, Southeast Asia's biggest bank, has extended its
agreement with Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd to buy the Singapore
state investor's controlling stake in Indonesia's PT Bank
Danamon Indonesia Tbk for two more
months. 
    
    -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD 
    - Energy, water and marine group Sembcorp Industries
announced that its 1,200-megawatt power project in central
Vietnam has obtained approval from the Vietnamese government to
be included in the country's national power development plan.
 
    
    -- HYFLUX LTD, UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD 
    - Water companies in Singapore are attracting big-name
investors as they profit from exporting their expertise to
China, which plans to spend $850 billion over the next decade to
improve its scarce and polluted water supplies. 
    
    -- BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD 
    - Biosensors International, which develops medical devices,
has entered a licensing agreement with Eurocor for their
technology and related intellectual property rights for the
treatment of coronary and peripheral artery diseases.
 
    
    -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Chindwin Holdings Pte Ltd, which is 70 percent-owned by
Yoma Strategic Holdings, has completed three acquisitions
related to the tourism businesses in Myanmar. 
        
    -- MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA COMMERCIAL TRUST 
    - Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust, a
Singapore-based real estate investment trust, has established a
$1.5 billion Euro medium term securities programme.
 
    
    -- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Oil and gas services firm Swiber Holdings is exploring
options to establish an Islamic Trust Certificates Programme to
broaden and deepen its investors' pool. 
    
    -- UNITED FIBER SYSTEM LTD 
    - United Fiber System, which has construction, property and
forestry businesses, requested on Monday a halt in the trading
of its shares pending the release of an announcement.
 
        
