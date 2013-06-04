FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 4
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 4, 2013 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 4 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0020 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1640.42      0.59%     9.680
 USD/JPY                          99.67        0.16%     0.160
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.1211          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1412.55      0.10%     1.450
 US CRUDE                         93.14       -0.33%    -0.310
 DOW JONES                        15254.03     0.92%    138.46
 ASIA ADRS                        135.56      -0.20%     -0.27
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, dollar down; U.S. manufacturing
slips 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine tumbles; Indonesia sees biggest
one-day fall in a year 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH        
    -- SINGAPORE PMI
    - Manufacturing activity in Singapore quickened last month
as new orders increased, in a further sign its factories have
begun to turn the corner, an industry survey showed. The
Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management's
Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) rose to 51.1 points in May from
50.3 points in April. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 
    - SingTel, Southeast Asia's largest telecoms operator, said
it has submitted its bid for a Myanmar telecoms licence with two
local partners.  
    
    -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD 
    - The Digicel consortium has submitted its tender
application for a nationwide mobile phone licence in Myanmar.
Digicel will invest almost $9 billion in a mobile phone network,
with $6.6 billion of this to be directly invested in Myanmar.
   
    
    -- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD 
    - Property developer City s-Solutions Ltd, a subsidiary of
City Developments, announced its investment of $25 million in a
close-ended private equity fund, structured as a Cayman Islands
exempted limited partnership. 
        
    -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD 
    - Warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties has leased
about 13,000 square metres to SPH Keyuan Pharma, a subsidiary of
Shanghai Pharma. This lease agreement extends GLP's relationship
with Shanghai Pharma to 36,000 square metres in four locations
across Beijing, Shanghai and Suzhou. 
    
    -- INTERRA RESOURCES LTD 
    - Singapore-listed oil and gas firm Interra Resources
announced its jointly controlled entity Goldpetrol Joint
Operating Company Inc has completed drilling development wells
in the Yenangyaung oil field in Myanmar. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Singapore media and property firm SPH said it raised its
shareholding in a subsidiary, SPH UnionWorks Pte Ltd, from 80
percent to 92.9 percent, or 7.5 million shares. 
    
