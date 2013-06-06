FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 6
June 6, 2013 / 12:26 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 6

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------
    
                                                                                            
                                              
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1608.9      -1.38%   -22.480
 USD/JPY                          99          -0.06%    -0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0964          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1399.36     -0.25%    -3.440
 US CRUDE                         93.73       -0.01%    -0.010
 DOW JONES                        14960.59    -1.43%   -216.95
 ASIA ADRS                        133.57      -2.76%     -3.79
 -------------------------------------------------------------                              
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks fall as investors shun risk
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Pullback continues; Philippine at 11-week low
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd 
    Property developer Overseas Union Enterprise will begin
gauging demand for the listing of a hotel REIT that is expected
to raise up to $800 million, sources said, as the Singapore
property firm named a chief executive for the unit.
 
    
    - MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 
    MapletreeLog Treasury Company Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary
of the trust, has issued the 10th series of notes under its S$1
billion multicurrency medium term note programme. The note in an
aggregate principal amount of S$49 million bears a fixed
interest rate of 3.00 percent per annum and will mature on June
5, 2020. 
    
    - FRASERS COMMERCIAL TRUST 
    Moody's Investors Service has assigned a corporate family
rating of Baa3 to the Frasers Commercial Trust with a stable
outlook, in the agency's first rating assignment of the trust.
 
    
    - TEE LAND LTD 
    Property firm Tee Land Limited will debut on the Singapore
Exchange on Thursday, with its 446,876,000 shares in Tee Land
Limited starting trading. It offered 115 million new shares at
S$0.54 per share in its initial public listing. 
    
    - CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD 
    CapitaMalls Asia Ltd (CMA) announced that it has received
approval from SGX for the listing and quotation of 165,614
shares in the capital of CMA. The new shares are expected to be
issued on June 6 and listed on June 7 on the SGX. 
    
    - CAPITALAND LTD 
    CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's biggest property developer,
announced that its 64.38 percent-owned subsidiary, Rattha
Somerset Greenways (Chennai) Pte Ltd, has increased its issued
and paid-up share capital from S$383,000 to S$728,000, by
alloting an additional 1.5 million new equity shares for a cash
consideration of approximately S$21.6 million. 
           
    - CAPITACOMMERCIAL TRUST 
    CapitaCommercial Trust announced that approximately S$15.3
million in an aggregate principal amount of S$225 million in 2.7
percent convertible bonds due 2015 has been converted and
cancelled. 

    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei falls below 13,000 for first time in 2 months   
 > Wall St drops as fears of less Fed stimulus mount      
 > U.S. bonds gain on safety bid as ADP data disappoint  
 > Yen jumps, commodity currencies feel the heat        
 > Gold gains after private US jobs growth disappoints  
 > Brent oil ends lower on US refinery start-up report   
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
