Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 7
June 7, 2013

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1622.56      0.85%    13.660
 USD/JPY                          97.26        0.34%     0.330
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0698          --    -0.009
 SPOT GOLD                        1412.9      -0.02%    -0.250
 US CRUDE                         94.69       -0.07%    -0.070
 DOW JONES                        15040.62     0.53%     80.03
 ASIA ADRS                        134.23       0.49%      0.66
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar plunges in broad selloff, stocks
rebound 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines rebounds; others weak amid Fed QE
doubts 
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- CAPITALAND LTD  
    - Southeast Asia's biggest property developer CapitaLand Ltd
has established a subsidiary, Guangzhou New Boundary Real Estate
Co Ltd (GNB) in the People's Republic of China. GNB is 80
percent-owned by CapitaLand, while the remaining 20 percent is
held by a party unrelated to CapitaLand. 
    
    -- CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST 
    - CapitaRetail China Trust, which owns shopping malls, has
issued 601,471 units to CapitaRetail China Trust Management Ltd
as payment of a management fee, at an issue price of S$1.7203
per unit. 
    
    -- FIRST RESOURCES LTD 
    - Palm oil firm First Resources has issued Islamic medium
term notes due June 2020 worth 600 million ringgit.   
 
    
    -- RAMBA ENERGY LTD 
    - Singapore-listed oil and gas firm Ramba Energy said that a
major shareholder, Edward Seky Soeryadjaya, has been approached
by a potential buyer keen on acquiring 51 percent of the
company's shares, at an indicative price offer of between S$0.60
to S$0.70 per share, via a voluntary conditional cash partial
offer. 
    
    -- JAYA HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Offshore energy services provider Jaya Holdings has signed
contracts for three of its four new build platform supply
vessels. The three contracts have a total value of more than $60
million, including optional extension periods. 
    
    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei slides, enters into bear market territory       
 > Wall St ends up in volatile trade ahead of jobs data   
 > Prices rise slightly with focus on U.S. payrolls      
 > Dollar tumbles as investors sell bullish bets        
 > Gold rises 1 pct on dollar tumble                    
 > Oil up on Buzzard shutdown                            
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
