FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 11
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
June 11, 2013 / 1:06 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 11

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
                                                                         
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0053 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1642.81     -0.03%    -0.570
 USD/JPY                          98.79        0.03%     0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.2115          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1383.51     -0.21%    -2.890
 US CRUDE                         95.82        0.05%     0.050
 DOW JONES                        15238.59    -0.06%     -9.53
 ASIA ADRS                        136.60       0.55%      0.75
 -------------------------------------------------------------           
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar steady; focus on BOJ
meeting 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Philippines snaps losing streak
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD 
    - Singapore's United Overseas Bank said it plans to issue
500 million yuan ($81.5 million) 2.5 percent senior unsecured
fixed rate notes due 2016. United Overseas Bank is the sole lead
manager and bookrunner for the notes. 
    
    -- STARHILL GLOBAL REIT 
    - Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust announced a
renewal rent with Toshin Development Singapore at a new base
rent which is about 6.7 percent higher than the prevailing rate.
Toshin is the master tenant occupying all retail areas except
level five of the Ngee Ann City Property. 
    
    -- AUSGROUP LTD 
    - Construction and fabrication company AusGroup said it had
won a contract for the INPEX Ichthys LNG project in Darwin,
Australia, worth around A$10.5 million ($9.92
million). 
    
    -- OKH GLOBAL LTD 
    - OKH Global said it had been awarded the tender for a
30-year land parcel located at Loyang Way, Singapore, at a
tender price of S$61.6 million ($48.8 million). 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei slips after Monday's sharp bounce, focus on BOJ 
 > Wall St finishes flat as US gets stable credit outlook 
 > US bond prices slip as S&P drops US rating warning    
 > Yen on the defensive as BOJ decision looms           
 > Gold edges lower after S&P raises US outlook         
 > Oil ends day lower, weak China demand weighs          
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.